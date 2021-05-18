Compare 5G mobile phone deals

The UK 5G rollout is well underway, and it’s going to make using the internet on the go faster than ever. Make the most of superfast downloads, buffer-free streaming, seamless video and smooth gaming.
5G is the fifth generation of mobile technology. It’s a big step up from 4G, just like that was the next level up from 3G.
Providing you’ve got 5G in your area and you’re on a 5G mobile plan and using a 5G-enabled smartphone, you’re looking at minimum speeds of around 10-50 gbps, and we’ve even seen speeds go well past the 100 gbps mark. That’s easily more than 10x faster than 4G.
To put into every day perspective, you’ll be able to download HD films in mere seconds.
Most of the major mobile networks now offer 5G, but whether or not you can access it depends on where you live in the UK, as not all locations have had their 5G switched on.
Providing you sign up to a 5G price plan, and that you live in a 5G area, you can pick up a phone on a great deal and get connected to 5G.
By signing up to a pay monthly plan, you can absolutely get a cheap 5G phone by spreading the cost of the 5G handset over the course of a phone contract - usually 24 months.
From the latest iPhone 12 to the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, there are all sorts of 5G phones on offer.
Apple has finally released 5G smartphones in the shape of its iPhone 12 range. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are all able to connect to 5G. Apple’s latest iPhones are all fantastic devices, and if you’re an iOS user you’ll no doubt want to connect to 5G on an iPhone - and now you finally can.
But Apple came to the 5G party late, and there are plenty of Android phones already equipped with 5G. From a range of Samsung Galaxy devices to 5G handsets from the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi and Huawei, there are many excellent devices to choose from if you’re not an iPhone user.
A huge range of smartphones are 5G ready, all you need to get connected is get a 5G phone on a 5G data plan and live in a 5G connected area. So far a wide range of the UK has been switched on to 5G and all the major networks now have 5G plans on offer.
As for the phones - you can pick from the latest flagship smartphones like Apple’s iPhone 12 series - the first range of iPhones to feature 5G no less, the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, the Huawei Mate X and more. Or you can get a 5G phone from other popular phone makers like the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno 5G, LG V50 ThinQ 5G or even the Nokia 8.3 5G. Yep even Nokia has a 5G phone.
Whatever your budget, you should be able to find a 5G phone that suits. You can get 5G phones on all sorts of deals, which can spread the cost out over a period of years. Even brand new 5G phones like the iPhone 12 can be picked up on affordable deals.
Apple has been one of the last smartphone manufacturers to release a 5G phone, but they’ve finally entered the 5G race - and in style. The latest series of iPhone - the iPhone 12 range, are all 5G ready. So that’s the:
Each of the excellent new iPhone 12 range is 5G compatible. So whichever one you pick, providing you’re on a 5G data plan and in a 5G area, you will be able to connect to superfast 5G speeds.
You can get most 5G phones on pay monthly contracts to spread the cost and make them affordable - even the latest iPhone 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S21.
However these smartphones are premium devices, and you can get some 5G phones for even less.
5G is enabled on many mid-range smartphones, like the OnePlus Nord, the Oppo Reno 5G, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and more. Or, if you’d rather one of Samsung’s 5G phones, you could opt for a Samsung Galaxy from a few years ago like the Samsung Note 10 Plus 5G, or the Samsung Galaxy S20 or even the recent Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.
You can pick up all of these devices for a little less than the latest flagship models and still enjoy all the benefits of a 5G plan on a great smartphone.
To connect to 5G, you need a 5G data plan and a 5G ready smartphone.
Not all smartphones are compatible with 5G. However, there are plenty of excellent 5G ready smartphones available, from premium iPhones to more affordable Android phones, there’s a big range to choose from.
If you don’t currently own a 5G smartphone, then yes you will need to get a 5G ready mobile, as well as a 5G data plan.
Here are some excellent 5G smartphones currently available:
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G
Yes, 5G phones are still compatible with 4G.
You can get a 5G phone and still just use it on a 4G SIM card. This is helpful if you’re still waiting for 5G to be switched on in your area.
With most new smartphones being 5G compatible, it’s actually pretty likely you’ll have a 5G phone if you upgrade to a new model in the near future.
A superfast 5G plan does tend to use more data than a 4G plan.
However, a lot of networks, such as Vodafone and EE offer unlimited data plans, so you can use as much 5G as you need to without worrying about your data allowance running out.
Yes. Getting a 5G pay monthly contract is a great way of connecting to the next generation of super-fast mobile phone speeds.
Not necessarily. It all depends on your data allowance and the phone you choose. You may even find a new 5G contract is cheaper than your current 4G contract.
If you're on a 5G contract but your phone is showing a 4G symbol, you might be in an area that has not currently switched on 5G. Before you commit to a 5G price plan, check if it's actually available where you live.