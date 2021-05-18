Compare 5G mobile phone deals

The UK 5G rollout is well underway, and it’s going to make using the internet on the go faster than ever. Make the most of superfast downloads, buffer-free streaming, seamless video and smooth gaming.

5G is the fifth generation of mobile technology. It’s a big step up from 4G, just like that was the next level up from 3G.

Providing you’ve got 5G in your area and you’re on a 5G mobile plan and using a 5G-enabled smartphone, you’re looking at minimum speeds of around 10-50 gbps, and we’ve even seen speeds go well past the 100 gbps mark. That’s easily more than 10x faster than 4G.

To put into every day perspective, you’ll be able to download HD films in mere seconds.

Are there any cheap 5G phones?

Most of the major mobile networks now offer 5G, but whether or not you can access it depends on where you live in the UK, as not all locations have had their 5G switched on.

Providing you sign up to a 5G price plan, and that you live in a 5G area, you can pick up a phone on a great deal and get connected to 5G.

By signing up to a pay monthly plan, you can absolutely get a cheap 5G phone by spreading the cost of the 5G handset over the course of a phone contract - usually 24 months.

From the latest iPhone 12 to the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, there are all sorts of 5G phones on offer.