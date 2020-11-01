iPhone 12 mini deals

How big is the iPhone 12 mini screen?

As the name suggests, the iPhone mini is one of Apple's smallest handsets with a 5.4-inch screen, but that doesn't mean it's small on quality. And it's been dubbed 'the smallest, thinnest, lightest 5G phone in the world'

It's durable too. New Ceramic Shield material from Corning is said to be 4x stronger than any previous iPhones.

The Super Retina XDR display has a true edge-to-edge look that's twice as bright as the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 mini also has an IP68 water resistance rating.

How good is the iPhone 12 mini camera?

There's a two-lens set up on the back of the iPhone 12 mini which helps you take sharp photos thanks to Apple's excellent image software.

The iPhone 12 mini delivers what Apple calls "powerful computational photography" thanks to the A14 Bionic chip and the and a new dual-camera array. You'll get both ultra wide camera and wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture that gives you fantastic low-light photography and videos. And with night mode better than ever, your photos after dark will look great.

Is the iPhone 12 mini fast?

The iPhone 12 mini is equipped with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip which means smooth operating, faster performance and the ability to play console quality games.

Is there an iPhone mini 5G?

Apple is finally releasing 5G iPhones this year, and the iPhone 12 mini will indeed have 5G connectivity. So provided you're signed up to a 5G data plan and you can get a 5G signal in your area, you'll be able to enjoy superfast downloads.

How much does the iPhone 12 mini cost?

The iPhone 12 mini is the most affordable smartphone of the new range, and the price is £699 at the time of release.

What comes in the iPhone 12 mini box?

The iPhone 12 mini does not come with a charging plug, and this massively reduces the size of the packaging which is a big positive for the environment.

What accessories are available for the iPhone 12 mini?

Remember the MagSafe charger? Well, it's back. Here'severything you need to know about the Apple MagSafe charger.

Are there any cheap iPhone 12 mini deals?

The iPhone 12 mini is out now, check out our best deals.

What iPhone should I get instead of the iPhone 12 mini?

The iPhone 12 mini is set to be an affordable model in the iPhone 12 range. But it still cost £699 at the time of its release, which may be too much for some. Check out some other iPhones that might be more budget-friendly: