Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Well, we weren't quite expecting this. Samsung has really surprised us all with a January release of its new flagship S21 - and the entire range is available now.

The natural successor to last year’s S20, we thought we’d see the S21 around February and March. However, it’s 2021 and Samsung has seemingly decided to start the new year with a shock drop and release it’s biggest smartphone of the year early.

Not that we’re complaining. All three handsets in the Galaxy S21 range look fantastic.

There’s the standard Galaxy S21 with its 6.2-inch AMOLED screen, FHD resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The camera is awesome too. Samsung has given the S21 a triple camera setup with two 12MP lenses and a 64MP telephoto lens. There’s a 10MP selfie cam on the front too.

The S21 Plus has really similar specs to the S21, so it’s the same triple camera set up with an additional selfie cam on the front. However a feature where the S21 Plus differs is the screen. The S21 Plus has a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display. So if you want more screen real estate for your content, this is the Galaxy to go for.

Lastly, we have the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The biggest and best phone of the range, the Ultra has a massive 6.8-inch WQHD screen with120Hz refresh rate. The cameras are bigger too. The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a massive 108MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide and dual 10MP telephotos to form a quad camera set up that also boasts 100x Space Zoom.

Excitingly, the S21 Ultra also works with the S Pen Samsung’s stylus.

Sound good? Right. Well, the next thing you need to know is how to get your hands on one of the new S21 range, and that’s where we come in.

Sifting through deals can be a pain, so we’ve put all the deals in one place. Whether you’re after a Galaxy S21 on EE, Three, O2 or Vodafone, you’ve come to the right place.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals on EE

EE has some really attractive deals for all three S21 phones, from cheaper monthly deals with upfront costs to unlimited data and nothing for the handset. Take a look at our best EE S21 deals.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals on Vodafone

Vodafone’s Samsung Galaxy S21 deals are pretty exciting, especially when you factor in the network’s unlimited data offering. Whether you want the S21, S21 Plus or S21 Ultra, you’ll find all our best Vodafone deals here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals on O2

O2 is also offering all three Samsung Galaxy S21 phones on some exciting deals. Whatever your data needs, take your pick from a range of deals and find the perfect price plan for your new phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals on Three

Three has some great value deals across the S21 range. You can get a cheaper deal, a big data deal, or a deal with nothing to pay upfront. There are plenty of options for the S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra so check out all our best Three deals.

