EE international roaming FAQ

EE's roaming scheme is divided into two parts, depending on whether you're signed up to a cheaper EE Essential plan or its premium Max plans.

If you're on an Essential plan, you're able to use your UK monthly allowances in the EU and it won't cost you anything extra.

Max plan customers can roam for free in EU locations too, but can also use their allowances further afield.

Which roaming destinations are included for EE Essential customers?

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Ireland

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

the Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Spain

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

Which roaming destinations are included for EE Max customers?

EE Max customers can use their UK allowances in the following locations:

Austria

Azores

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Canary Islands

Denmark

Estonia

Finland,

France

French Guyana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guernsey

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Jersey

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madeira

Malta

Martinique

Mayotte

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Reunion Islands

Romania

San Marino

Saint Martin (French)

Saint Barthelemy

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Vatican City (Italy)

Customers who've signed up to a Max plan after May 2017 also qualify for inclusive roaming in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and USA.

