EE international roaming FAQ

EE's roaming scheme is divided into two parts, depending on whether you're signed up to a cheaper EE Essential plan or its premium Max plans.
If you're on an Essential plan, you're able to use your UK monthly allowances in the EU and it won't cost you anything extra.
Max plan customers can roam for free in EU locations too, but can also use their allowances further afield.
Which roaming destinations are included for EE Essential customers?
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Italy
- Ireland
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- the Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Spain
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Sweden
Which roaming destinations are included for EE Max customers?
EE Max customers can use their UK allowances in the following locations:
- Austria
- Azores
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Canary Islands
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland,
- France
- French Guyana
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
- Guernsey
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Italy
- Jersey
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madeira
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mayotte
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Reunion Islands
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saint Martin (French)
- Saint Barthelemy
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Vatican City (Italy)
Customers who've signed up to a Max plan after May 2017 also qualify for inclusive roaming in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and USA.
