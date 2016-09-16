Why should I buy an iPhone 6s SIM-free?

1) It could save you money long-term

If you’ve got the spare cash to buy the iPhone 6s outright, it’ll almost certainly save you quite a bit of money in the long-run. After all, the cost of the handset split over a 24-month contract can cost you a lot more than buying the phone outright.

2) You can get very competitive SIM-only deals

Once you’ve bought your iPhone 6s off contract, you can then take your pick of all the SIM-only deals out there. And there are lots to choose from.

From data-heavy deals that won’t cost the earth to one-month rolling contracts that mean you’re free to switch networks whenever you like, you’ll find a whole range of SIMs to suit your exact requirements.

3) Upgrade your phone whenever you like

And as soon as you get bored of your phone, you can just sell it on and buy the latest must-have handset instead. If you’re not tied into a contract, you’re free to do what you like with your phone and change it whenever you like.

Why shouldn’t I buy an iPhone SIM free?

If you’ve got the money to buy an iPhone 6s upfront, then there’s no reason not to. But, coming up with that sort of cash in one go isn’t always easy.

And if you don’t have that sort of money, a two-year contract will let you spread the cost of the phone over many months. So you won’t need to stump up a huge sum in one go.

Check out our range of iPhone 6s contract deals.