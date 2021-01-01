Compare giffgaff mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Coverage

giffgaff's mobile phone service is based on O2’s network and offers 99% population coverage across the UK.

Speeds

giffgaff's service is based on O2's network with an average connection speed of 15.06Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal ( 1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018 )

Roaming

giffgaff offers inclusive roaming in 37 locations in the EU and beyond.

About

giffgaff, which is Uswitch Network of the Year 2018, is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that runs on the O2 network. It's best known for its low cost SIM-only deals that include a generous allowance of minutes and data with unlimited texts for a minimum monthly top-up.

giffgaff aims to keep things simple and affordable, while offering flexible plans that mean you're not tied in to a deal that no longer meets your needs.

One of giffgaff's key differentiators from other networks is that involves its own users in its sales, marketing and customer service operations, thus keeping costs down and in turn passing back the savings to you: the customer.

Customer Service

In keeping with its strapline: ‘the mobile network run by you’ giffgaff's customer service is operated by its own customers, dubbed members, who answer your queries and help you out when you’re stuck. Anyone can sign up to be a member. And for their efforts, they'll be rewarded with giffgaff points, not to mention the satisfaction of helping others.

giffgaff claims that its team of members allow you can get help at any time, day or night, unlike big mobile networks' call centres that are only open between certain times. And it should mean there's no need to wait in long call centre queues either.

Tariffs

giffgaff's flexible, no-contract plans are called goodybags and offer a generous mix of data, minutes and texts. They also include free giffgaff-to-giffgaff calls and texts.

You’re free to change or cancel your plan anytime, so you can choose a different goodybag should your needs change.

There are 12 plans available, starting at £6 per month. The most popular plans include:

£8 p/m for 3GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts

£10 p/m for 6GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts

£12 p/m for 10GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts

£15 p/m for 15GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts

If you choose to set your plan to recur for at least 3 months, you can get even more for your money with golden goodybag plans, which include:

£10 p/m for 9GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts

£15 p/m for 25GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts

£20 p/m for 100GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts

£35 p/m for unlimited data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts

See a more extensive selection of giffgaff plans on our dedicated comparison page.