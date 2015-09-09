 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
iPhone 6s Plus

    Apple iPhone 6s Plus

    • Excellent camera, especially for close-ups
    • Handy shortcuts are a real time-saver
    • Bright screen and good battery life

    The iPhone 6S Plus raised the bar for Apple camera tech with a stunning 12-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Unlike previous generation iPhones, the 6S Plus can not only shoot HD videos, but also has the ability to take incredibly detailed 4K videos.

    The 6S Plus also comes with twice as much RAM as previous generation iPhones, which makes it run a lot faster.

    It also has a powerful 2915 mAh battery that will easily last all day on a single charge and has an impressive screen that's perfect for watching videos and playing games.

