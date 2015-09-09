The iPhone 6S Plus raised the bar for Apple camera tech with a stunning 12-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Unlike previous generation iPhones, the 6S Plus can not only shoot HD videos, but also has the ability to take incredibly detailed 4K videos.

The 6S Plus also comes with twice as much RAM as previous generation iPhones, which makes it run a lot faster.

It also has a powerful 2915 mAh battery that will easily last all day on a single charge and has an impressive screen that's perfect for watching videos and playing games.

