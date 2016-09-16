What has the iPhone 7 got to offer?

The iPhone 7’s key features are:

4.7-inch Retina HD screen

Water and dust-resistant

Improved camera with optical image stabilisation

32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

Compatible with the latest iOS 11 operating system

Faster processor

Better battery life and faster charging

New pressure-sensitive home button

Better, brighter screen

The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD screen with 1334x750 resolution. According to Apple, it’s the brightest ever in an iPhone and is 25% brighter than the iPhone 6s.

More power

The iPhone 7 is powered by the A10 Fusion processor that it claims is twice as fast as the iPhone 6. The four-core processor does the iPhone 7’s heavy lifting and maximises its battery life.

Longer battery life

With the help of the A10 Fusion processor, the iPhone 7’s battery offers up to two more hours of battery life than the iPhone 6s on a full charge.

Extra storage space

Choose the entry-level, cheapest version of the iPhone 7 and you’ll get 32GB of storage. That’s double the storage capacity of the entry-level iPhone 6s. If you need more storage, 128GB and 256GB options are available.

Water-resistant

The iPhone 7 is IP67-certified. That means you can submerge it in up to 1m of water for up 30 minutes and it won’t let in any moisture. It’s also completely dust-proof.

12-megapixel and seven-megapixel cameras

For better results in low-light conditions, the iPhone 7 is fitted with four LED flash lights and features a larger aperture that lets in more light. It’s also got optical image stabilisation technology for minimising camera-shake.

Around the front, there’s a seven-megapixel camera for selfies and for making FaceTime HD video calls.

Lightning connector for headphones

Instead of connecting through a traditional 3.5mm headphone slot, you plug in your iPhone 7 headphones in the Lighting Connector that’s normally reserved for charging and transferring data.

Official Apple headphones that connect in this way are supplied free of charge in the box. An adaptor is also included in the box so you can still plug in your existing headphones .

New home button

The rethought home button is pressure-sensitive and vibrates to alert users that their press has registered and to notify them of texts, tweets and calls.

Compatible with iOS 13 software

The iPhone 7 can be upgraded to latest the iOS 13 version of Apple’s operating system, which offers features such as the much requested Dark Mode.

Stereo speakers

Speakers on board the iPhone 7 are twice as loud as the iPhone 6s and deliver a fuller sound.

How much does the iPhone 7 cost SIM-free?

At the moment, you can buy the iPhone 7 SIM-free from £379.

Once you've bought your iPhone 7 handset, you'll need to get a SIM-only deal to cover your monthly usage.

How much are iPhone 7 deals on monthly contracts?

The iPhone 7 is one of the most affordable iPhones you can buy.

In fact, at the time of writing, you can get an iPhone 7 for around £30 a month with nothing to pay upfront. This also includes monthly allowances of calls, texts and data.