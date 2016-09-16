What has the iPhone 7 Plus got to offer?

The iPhone 7 Plus’s key features are:

5.5-inch Retina HD screen

Water and dust-resistant

12-megapixel dual camera

32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

Latest iOS 10 operating system

Faster processor

Better battery life and faster charging

All-new pressure sensitive home button

Dual cameras

The iPhone 7 Plus features dual cameras: the same wide-angle 12-megapixel as the standard iPhone 7 and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera that’s designed to get you closer to your subjects.

This pairing means you can sharper close-up photos by zooming in by up 10X with digital zoom and zoom in by up to X6 for videos. And it allows you to experiment with depth of field, so you can bring the subject of your photo in sharper focus and blur background.

Around the front there’s a seven-megapixel camera for FaceTime HD video calls and selfies.

Water-resistant

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are water-resistant and can be submerged in up to 1m of water for to half an hour without being damaged. They’re also completely dust-proof.

Brighter screen

The iPhone 7 Plus’s Retina HD 5.5-inch screen features 1920x1080 resolution and delivers notably bright, more true-to-life colours.

More power

The four-core A10 Fusion processor that powers the iPhone 7 Plus is twice as fast as the iPhone 6s’s processor. And is optimised so it draws one-fifth as much power to improve the phone’s battery life.

Better battery

Like the iPhone 7, the iPhone 7 Plus has a longer-life battery that promises up to an hour more use than the iPhone 6s Plus. According to Apple, it’s the longest battery life ever in an iPhone.

More storage

The cheapest entry-level iPhone 7 Plus has 32GB of storage. That’s double the iPhone 6s at the equivalent price. For heavy users, 128GB and 256GB storage models are available.

Stereo sound

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were the first iPhones to feature stereo speakers. The upshot is sound that’s fuller than the iPhone 6 and twice as loud.

Lightning Connector for headphones

In what may spell the end of traditional headphones, the iPhone 7 Plus dispenses with a traditional headphone slot.

Instead you plug the special Apple headphones provided into the Lightning Connector that was previously reserved for charging and data transfers.

Alternatively, an adaptor is included in the box if you prefer to use your own headphones.

New home button

The iPhone 7 Plus’ home button now features ‘taptic feedback’. That means that it vibrates to let you know it’s registered when you press it and whenever you receive a text message, email or call.

