Are there cheap iPhone XS pay monthly deals?

Want the iPhone XS but don’t have a spare £1,000 to drop on a new handset? You might be better off getting the phone on a monthly contract. That way, you’ll be able to split the cost of the phone over a two-year period.

And with all the major UK networks offering a wide selection of different plans and payment options, there’s sure to be an iPhone XS deal that’s right for you.

Our comparison tables above show our pick of the best iPhone XS contract deals around. We look at direct deals from providers as well as offers from reputable resellers, such as Affordable Mobiles to find you the most competitive contracts we can.

Often, we’ll run deals that are exclusive to Uswitch that’ll usually come with a price reduction, extra data or some other incentive or extra to add extra value. These will be highlighted in the table, so be sure to watch out for them.

To find the best deal for you, simply use the filters to choose the amount of data you’d like, how much you want to pay upfront, which network you want to go with and what monthly cost you’d be happy to pay.

You can even sort by the lowest price or the deals with the most data. So it’s easy to find an iPhone XS deal that suits your needs.

How much is the iPhone XS SIM-free?

The iPhone XS is a high-end phone with a price to match. But if you’ve got the cash to buy it outright, it could end up saving you money in the long-run.

The entry-level iPhone XS costs £999 and comes with 64GB of storage. If you want more memory, the 256GB version will set you back £,149. Or if you want the mega-expensive 512GB, it’ll cost you a hefty £1,349.

Once you’ve got your iPhone XS handset, you can then pick up a SIM-only deal for a much lower monthly cost than you’d get with a phone contract.

You’ll be able to get one for as little as £5 a month. Or, if you pay a bit more, you’ll be able to get a stack of data to use each month.

And with the choice of contract lengths, SIM-only deals give you more flexibility to switch tariffs and networks.

Should I go for the iPhone XS Max instead?

The iPhone XS Max has a larger screen and bigger battery, it certainly towers over the standard XS.

But, aside from that, there’s not much difference between the iPhone XS and XS Max. The camera, processor and build quality are identical on both devices.

Should I get the cheaper iPhone XR?

At £749 for the entry-level 64GB model, the iPhone XR is significantly less pricey than the XS But, is the XS worth the extra?

Well, with a better screen, intelligent dual-lens camera and stronger build, Apple can certainly justify charging more for the XS.

But the XR is still a fantastic handset. And if the price of the iPhone XS is putting you off, it might be worth waiting for the XR’s release next month.

Do you want Apple's newest iPhone?

