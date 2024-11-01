Your cookie preferences

Google Pixel 9 Pro deals

Bestselling Google phones

List of Pixel 9 Pro deals

  1. Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £35.99 a month£59.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £922.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    • Best Network for Data
    via iD Mobile

  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    O2

    £49.00 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (RPI) plus 3.9%.

    £1185.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Affordable Mobiles

  3. Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £44.00 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £1085.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £33.99 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £824.76 total cost

    500 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Best Network for Data
    Available from 2 retailers

  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £35.99 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £872.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    • Best Network for Data
    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £43.00 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £1061.00 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    O2

    £49.00 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (RPI) plus 3.9%.

    £1205.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Mobile Phones Direct

  8. Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £40.00 a month£99.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £1059.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Mobile Phones Direct

  9. Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Vodafone

    £42.00 a month£89.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £1097.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Mobile Phones Direct

  10. Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £49.75 a month£40.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £1483.00 total cost

    Unlimiteddata

    36 month contract

    • Three+ rewards app
    via Three
Can't find what you're looking for?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a powerhouse of mobile phone technology, with a range of new AI features running on Google’s Tensor G4 chip. Getting the best Google Pixel 9 Pro deal will mean getting enough data and storage to meet your smartphone needs. As AI becomes more and more integrated into smartphones, the way we use our devices looks set to change in the coming years.

Once you have decided how much data you need or want each month and how much you can afford to pay upfront, you can explore a range of deals from providers we work with, such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2, Tesco Mobile and iD Mobile.

Google Pixel 9 Pro specs

  • Dimensions: 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm (6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 in)
  • Weight: 199g
  • Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
  • Display: LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 3000 nits (peak brightness), 6.3 inches
  • Processor: Google Tensor G4 (4 nm)
  • Memory: 128GB 16GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM
  • Camera: Triple set-up 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 48 MP, f/2.8, 113mm (telephoto),
  • 48 MP, f/1.7, 123˚ (ultrawide)
  • Selfie camera: 42 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)
  • Battery: Li-Ion 4700 mAh, non-removable
  • Colours: Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian

Google Pixel 9 Pro cost and availability

The Google Pixel 9 Pro was launched on 13 August 2024, and pre-orders shipped at the beginning of September.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro's starting price at launch was £999 for models with 128GB of storage data. Google also offered a pre-order deal to double your storage, giving you 256GB for the price of 128GB if you order before the handsets were released to stores.

Google Pixel 9 Pro features

While the main focus of the Pixel 9 series is the integration of new AI features, there are a couple of important upgrades that need to be mentioned.

Google Pixel 9 Pro camera

The Google Pixel 9 Pro has a triple-lens camera setup, with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens and the 48MP telephoto lens that isn’t present in the standard Pixel 9 device.

The Pixel 9 Pro also sports an improved 42MP selfie camera that boasts a wider 103-degree field of view and 30% greater light sensitivity for enhanced selfies and video calls.

While these specs are pretty impressive, the power behind the Pixel 9 Pro camera comes from its software and all the new AI-powered processing tools that are built in.

What are the new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL AI features?

Google has been leading the charge in integrating AI into smartphones, a trend that continues with the Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Gemini serves as the virtual assistant managing everything on the phone, from extracting details from your photos to pulling calendar info from your emails. The Magic Editor tool has been upgraded, offering new capabilities like reframing or extending a photo using generative AI. Additionally, Pixel Studio allows you to generate new images and sketches based on text descriptions.

The Call Screen feature, already a favourite from the Pixel 8 Pro, now includes "Call Notes," which records calls and summarises them—perfect for those who need a memory boost. The new Pixel-exclusive Screenshot app uses AI to analyse and recall information from screenshots.

These AI-driven features will be initially launched with Android 14 instead of the Android 15 which is set to be released later this year. However these phones are set to receive 7 years of major software and security updates.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs the Pixel 9: What's the difference?

Both come in new colours and similar designs, including a matte glass back and a rounded camera bar. The only difference in design is the colours. Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are available in Obsidian and Porcelain shades. The Pixel 9 is also available in Wintergreen and Peony, while the Pixel 9 Pro comes in Hazel and Rose Quartz.

The screen size is the same on both devices, but the Pro panel is an LTPO panel, meaning it can refresh at any number between 1Hz and 120Hz. The Pixel 9 Pro also comes with a brighter display that can reach 3,000 nits.

Both devices are very close in the performance department. They feature the new Tensor G4 chipset, which offers improved general and AI performance. The main difference is the Pixel 9 has 12GB RAM, and the Pixel 9 Pro has 16GB RAM, making it a little more multitasking-friendly when using many apps at once.

Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 9 Pro comes out on top with the camera, with a third 48MP 5x telephoto on the back that lets you zoom into far-away subjects and a 42MP front camera that beats the 9's 10.5MP. Both devices have the same 4,700Mah battery.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 Pro design and display?

The Pixel 9 Pro's 6.3-inch Super Actua display is impressively brighter and has a higher resolution than Samsung and Apple’s flagship devices, making it easy to read in any light.

When choosing between the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, keep in mind that while the 9 Pro has fewer pixels overall, they're packed tighter for higher pixel density, making the display slightly sharper.

The matte glass compliments the Pixel 9 Pro well, particularly on the porcelain and hazel models, and the polished metal frame is more refined than the satin finish on the Pixel 9. Google also claims the Pixel 9 Pro is twice as durable as the Pixel 8 generation and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 Pro battery?

The Pixel 9 Pro is very similar to the Pixel 9 in terms of battery life and power. Both of the devices share the same 4700mAh battery, which can easily handle a solid day of use.

The Pixel 9 Pro also includes wired and wireless charging support, making it an even greater travelling companion.

Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel 9 Pro have fast wireless charging?

Although the Pixel 9 Pro supports fast wireless charging, if you want faster charging, you'll need to invest in an official Google Pixel Stand.

Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro waterproof?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning you can submerge it in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes.

Does the Google Pixel 9 Pro support dual-SIM and eSIM?

The Google Pixel 9 series supports both eSIM and physical SIM cards and offers dual-SIM functionality.

You can set up your device with two SIMs by choosing between two options: using two eSIM profiles or combining one eSIM with a physical SIM for simultaneous use.

What colours can you get the Google Pixel 9 Pro in?

The Google Pixel 9 is available in a white, black, a shiny pink rose quartz and a muted green, which Google calls hazel.

What is the Google Pixel 9 Pro price range for different storage options?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is available with either 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. The 128 GB version costs £999, the 256 GB £1,099 and the 512 GB £1,219.

Google currently has a pre-order offer until September 5th, listing the 256 GB storage size for £999 and the 212 GB for £1,099.

Does the Google Pixel 9 Pro have a headphone jack?

No, none of the Pixel 9 Series come with a headphone jack.

How much is the monthly payment for the Google Pixel 9 Pro?

Depending on your upfront payment and the data you need, monthly costs can start at as low as £24.99 and rise up towards the £50 mark. The cheapest total lowest cost is around £900 spread over 24 months.