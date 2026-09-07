Oppo Find N6 Review

Display(s) and audio quality

The best feature of the Oppo Find N6’s outer display goes beyond mere specifications. Although its AMOLED-powered 6.62-inch effort is certainly no slouch, it is all about that perfect aspect ratio.

By going wider than top-flight rivals, the cover screen operates far more like a traditional smartphone, meaning one rarely feels obliged to rely on the main display for everyday tasks.

Protected by durable Ceramic Guard glass on a BOE X3 panel, it delivers a resolution of 2616 by 1140 pixels at a crispy 431 PPI, and a healthy 94.2% screen-to-body ratio.

Browsing, tapping out a lengthy email or watching content is all deftly handled without compromise, never feeling cramped in terms of keyboard layout or real estate.

This is a pain point we have long levelled at Samsung’s Galaxy Fold iterations, and one only recently addressed.

Both displays benefit from a fluid 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, an ultra-responsive maximum 240Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness levels of 1800 nits.

The intention is to combat harsh sunlight, which the N6 does with a fair degree of efficacy, but there is still enough glare to the point of distraction on occasion.

A welcome addition is a screen protector pre-applied to the outer display. This is not something we have seen on some rivals, providing a nice bit of added confidence on such a premium device.

A selfie-camera is housed slap-bang in the middle of the screen. It is far from intrusive, but as Oppo’s ColorOS provides a constant notification ‘safe area’ that prevents content from passing here, you do lose a bit of usable space in a fair few apps.

A dynamic notification menu surrounds it for things like music player shortcuts to keep the camera from being a distraction. An amusing aside is that this is also central in the inner display, despite the selfie lens being far to the right over there.

Moving onto that inner screen, the visual output is really quite spectacular. An expansive 8.12-inch LTPO AMOLED built on a Samsung E7+COE panel offers a pin-sharp QXGA+ resolution of 2480 by 2248 pixels.

Thanks to incredibly slim bezels, it boasts an immersive 96.4% screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 412 PPI.

This massive 10-bit canvas can display 1.07 billion colours with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, making it great for editing documents or watching films, with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support making movies pop.

A raised ridge around the display to protect against dirt and dust does counteract that display thinness and provide a natural border to proceedings, however.

This can suffer from the odd scuff if any dust gets caught in the hinge mechanism. This is far better than on the screen itself, but it is a bit of a shame as it is near impossible to get those scratches out from the rubberised rim.

Oppo has paid serious attention to the audio credentials, elevating the Find N6 far beyond a simple visual powerhouse. It features a comprehensive dual-speaker system with the grilles strategically positioned asymmetrically on the edges of the frame.

When the device is unfolded and spun into landscape, taking the speakers to top-right and bottom-left, this placement delivers clear and balanced stereo separation.

The physical audio delivery is surprisingly rich for such a thin chassis, offering clear, articulate vocals and a fair amount of punch that breathes life into movies and music alike.

The signature test track for this review was Giggs’ breakout UK hip-hop classic Talkin The Hardest, where mids and bass were a bit thin, but every bar is delivered without the slightest hint of distortion.

The lack of a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack is hardly a miss, as audio enthusiasts are comprehensively catered for regarding wireless codecs.

The Find N6 is equipped with cutting-edge Bluetooth 6.0 (Low Energy) and supports all of the latest formats for high-end listening, including Sony’s LDAC and Qualcomm’s aptX HD as well as top-tier LHDC 5.0.

The headphones tested with it handled all manner of situations from a busy commute to a packed out stadium without dropping or cutting out audio.

There was the odd occasion where the audio settings for the Find N6 seemed to be out of sync with the global device settings, which required additional tweaking, but this was few and far between.

For wired listening, it is worth noting that the USB-C port supports digital Type-C headphones exclusively, meaning older analogue Type-C adapters unfortunately won't work.

When judged on the quality and vibrancy of the displays, robustness of features and quality of audio output, Oppo’s Find N6 provides a content consumption setup that sits firmly at the top-end of the foldables market.