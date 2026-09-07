Oppo Find N6 Review
Oppo Find N6 pros and cons
Razor-thin design, measuring just 4.21mm when unfolded.
Massive 6,000mAh battery, bundled with 80W charger.
Front screen the perfect ratio, whilst main display (almost) eliminates foldable crease.
200-megapixel lens leads quartet of capable rear cameras.
Limited availability outside of Asia (again).
Chinese manufacturer Oppo has forced many consumers to sit up and take notice - not least because recent developments have seen them take over Oneplus' operations in multiple markets.
By continuing to deliver a stable of strong devices across an array of price points, Oppo is regularly often redefining expectations for modern smartphone hardware - the photography credentials of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra being a relevant case in point.
Marking their latest contribution to the fiercely competitive foldables arena, the Find N6 serves as a self-assured flagship, offering an expansive tablet-sized inner display, as well as great camera performance and all-day endurance.
Read on for our comprehensive review to discover how the Oppo Find N6 truly performs, as well as why it's so tough to come by in the UK…
Design and specifications
Another entrant in the common ‘book-style’ category of foldables, the Find N6 demonstrates an unwavering commitment to premium engineering and refined ergonomics.
Available in two colour variants of a bold Blossom Orange and Stellar Titanium, the Find N6 takes an almost industrial approach to design.
Clean lines and a subtle gradient on the hinge side are countered by a pleasant curvature on the right, complementing the rounded display.
Without grooves, striations or textured areas, the Find N6 feels like it has been seamlessly machined from a single piece of aerospace-grade alloy.
This premium metal serves as the frame throughout, combined with high-strength steel to make for a gorgeous piece of understated hardware.
The rear features an elegant matte finish designed to resist fingerprints, remaining almost entirely smooth while managing to feel secure in the hand.
The Stellar Titanium colourway was the model provided for review, and whilst the odd smudge is quite visible due to the light grey hue, it is quickly back to a showroom sheen with a quick wipe.
Sticking with the rear, the Find N6 continues Oppo’s streak of central camera placement with a substantial circular bump at the top of the device.
This is incredibly shallow despite housing an upgraded 200-megapixel array, and introduces a subtle glossy finish to the bezel.
Because the camera module is so wide and centrally mounted, the phone provides a brilliantly stable base when rested on a table. It sits perfectly flat, making desktop usage wonderfully practical.
Oppo has achieved something remarkable regarding dimensions and weight distribution, shaving off a few grams from its predecessor to land at 225g.
This leaves the Find N6 a shade heavier than current generation rivals. Samsung’s foldable duo are a spritely 201g and 215g (for the Ultra) respectively, whilst Honor’s Magic V6 is a mere 219g despite its more flamboyant exterior.
Nevertheless, this meticulous balance of internal components makes for a device that feels remarkably akin to a traditional flagship in your pocket, completely avoiding the bulky, top-heavy sensation that plagues earlier foldable iterations.
The trio of physical buttons (power, volume bar and a dedicated shortcut key along the right) are crisp and responsive, with the power button doubling as a lightning-fast fingerprint scanner for secure biometrics.
When folded shut, the N6 measures an entirely practical 8.93mm thick, whilst unfolding to reveal the main display lends it a razor-thin frame of just 4.21mm. However, the aspect ratio of that outer display is even more important, which we will explore shortly.
A foldable lives or dies by its hinge, and the second-generation titanium effort on the Find N6 is superb.
Colour-matched to the body in the Titanium variant and in a striking burnished gold on the Blossom Orange, this mechanism allows the phone to deliver incredible degrees of stability, holding rock-solid at almost any angle of closure.
From completely open flat to a 90-degree desktop position or a ‘tent’ for standing on a desk, the hinge is sturdy and gives a reassuring degree of resistance even after months of use.
It is a welcome progression from fragile foldables of old, with added practicality to boot.
Flipping over to the inner display, an extraordinary level of engineering precision has gone into this facet of the device.
Firstly, the smartly designed ‘teardrop’ form factor prevents the screens from uniformly touching, meaning any rogue particles are far less likely to scrape between the displays when shut.
A tiny bit of light can escape, but it is almost invisible unless looking for it.
When it comes to the screen itself, an amazing manufacturing process combines repeated cycles of laser-scanning and 3D liquid printing, allowing tiny droplets to fill every single microscopic gap down the middle.
The result is that the tell-tale crease usually formed on a foldable’s inner display is reduced to a mere 0.05mm, making for an internal screen which looks, and feels, almost entirely free from indentations.
This sturdy screen is bolstered by using self-healing flexible glass, thicker than that of rivals, but also more responsive to spring back to its normal form.
The ‘zero-feel crease’ is quite a revelation in daily use, remaining virtually undetectable both in sunlight and under your finger, earning the Find N6 a TÜV Rheinland certification for long-term reliability over hundreds of thousands of folds.
It is frankly a staggering achievement, and bests even the latest offerings from Samsung when it comes to a seamless visual presentation.
Durability is also well catered for, with IP56, IP58 and IP59 certifications offering welcome reassurance against fine dust ingress and prolonged water exposure, proving sturdier than much of the competition.
All this is underpinned by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform, more than capable of keeping up with multiple screens and heavy multitasking.
A core hardware configuration of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage is the order of the day. Connectivity is assured with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and eSIM support, making for a compelling, portable package inside and out.
Display(s) and audio quality
The best feature of the Oppo Find N6’s outer display goes beyond mere specifications. Although its AMOLED-powered 6.62-inch effort is certainly no slouch, it is all about that perfect aspect ratio.
By going wider than top-flight rivals, the cover screen operates far more like a traditional smartphone, meaning one rarely feels obliged to rely on the main display for everyday tasks.
Protected by durable Ceramic Guard glass on a BOE X3 panel, it delivers a resolution of 2616 by 1140 pixels at a crispy 431 PPI, and a healthy 94.2% screen-to-body ratio.
Browsing, tapping out a lengthy email or watching content is all deftly handled without compromise, never feeling cramped in terms of keyboard layout or real estate.
This is a pain point we have long levelled at Samsung’s Galaxy Fold iterations, and one only recently addressed.
Both displays benefit from a fluid 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, an ultra-responsive maximum 240Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness levels of 1800 nits.
The intention is to combat harsh sunlight, which the N6 does with a fair degree of efficacy, but there is still enough glare to the point of distraction on occasion.
A welcome addition is a screen protector pre-applied to the outer display. This is not something we have seen on some rivals, providing a nice bit of added confidence on such a premium device.
A selfie-camera is housed slap-bang in the middle of the screen. It is far from intrusive, but as Oppo’s ColorOS provides a constant notification ‘safe area’ that prevents content from passing here, you do lose a bit of usable space in a fair few apps.
A dynamic notification menu surrounds it for things like music player shortcuts to keep the camera from being a distraction. An amusing aside is that this is also central in the inner display, despite the selfie lens being far to the right over there.
Moving onto that inner screen, the visual output is really quite spectacular. An expansive 8.12-inch LTPO AMOLED built on a Samsung E7+COE panel offers a pin-sharp QXGA+ resolution of 2480 by 2248 pixels.
Thanks to incredibly slim bezels, it boasts an immersive 96.4% screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 412 PPI.
This massive 10-bit canvas can display 1.07 billion colours with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, making it great for editing documents or watching films, with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support making movies pop.
A raised ridge around the display to protect against dirt and dust does counteract that display thinness and provide a natural border to proceedings, however.
This can suffer from the odd scuff if any dust gets caught in the hinge mechanism. This is far better than on the screen itself, but it is a bit of a shame as it is near impossible to get those scratches out from the rubberised rim.
Oppo has paid serious attention to the audio credentials, elevating the Find N6 far beyond a simple visual powerhouse. It features a comprehensive dual-speaker system with the grilles strategically positioned asymmetrically on the edges of the frame.
When the device is unfolded and spun into landscape, taking the speakers to top-right and bottom-left, this placement delivers clear and balanced stereo separation.
The physical audio delivery is surprisingly rich for such a thin chassis, offering clear, articulate vocals and a fair amount of punch that breathes life into movies and music alike.
The signature test track for this review was Giggs’ breakout UK hip-hop classic Talkin The Hardest, where mids and bass were a bit thin, but every bar is delivered without the slightest hint of distortion.
The lack of a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack is hardly a miss, as audio enthusiasts are comprehensively catered for regarding wireless codecs.
The Find N6 is equipped with cutting-edge Bluetooth 6.0 (Low Energy) and supports all of the latest formats for high-end listening, including Sony’s LDAC and Qualcomm’s aptX HD as well as top-tier LHDC 5.0.
The headphones tested with it handled all manner of situations from a busy commute to a packed out stadium without dropping or cutting out audio.
There was the odd occasion where the audio settings for the Find N6 seemed to be out of sync with the global device settings, which required additional tweaking, but this was few and far between.
For wired listening, it is worth noting that the USB-C port supports digital Type-C headphones exclusively, meaning older analogue Type-C adapters unfortunately won't work.
When judged on the quality and vibrancy of the displays, robustness of features and quality of audio output, Oppo’s Find N6 provides a content consumption setup that sits firmly at the top-end of the foldables market.
Camera capabilities
Oppo has defied the expectation that foldables come with camera compromises by equipping the Find N6 with a spectacular, comprehensive rear array.
Housed within the distinctive circular camera module is a commanding 200-megapixel wide-angle main sensor.
This primary lens leverages 2-axis optical image stabilisation, a 7P lens construction, and a wide f/1.8 aperture to capture more light and fine detail than other foldables, producing brilliant contrast across all shooting scenarios within a 90-degree field of view.
It is complemented by a pair of 50-megapixel lenses that are arguably just as capable in their respective areas of expertise.
An ultra-wide lens boasts a 120-degree field of view through an f/2.0 6P lens to capture sweeping landscapes, while the telephoto delivers pristine 3x optical zoom through a 34-degree field of view, complete with its own 2-axis optical image stabilisation for steady close-ups and flattering portraits alike.
You also get a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor to round out the hardware, playing its part not only to beef up black-and-white images, but assisting in gathering light data to improve detail in certain situations.
The front-facing cameras are an identical pair of 20-megapixel sensors, perfect for video calls and selfies, although the more dedicated will unfurl the device and use the main lenses, at which point the cover display serves as the perfect viewfinder.
Photography purists will note that the Oppo Find N6 has neither the 1-inch sensor of the Find X8 Pro, nor the long-range 10x optical and super-telephoto systems of the Find X9 Pro and Ultra.
This means that its zoom capabilities do not quite match traditional slab flagships, but deliver well in their own right.
All this hardware is thankfully dovetailed with superb software to provide a comprehensive camera interface.
The camera app firmly remains Hasselblad’s playground, as the lauded manufacturer continues its fruitful Oppo partnership by lending industry-leading colour calibration to images.
Gone are hyper-saturated and overcorrected photos, as natural skin tones and richness of texture are a common result.
Summer shots of sunflowers at Darts Farm provided a brilliant opportunity to capture bright and vivid surroundings, demonstrating excellent light capture and incredible detail. Meanwhile, images taken during a Bruno Mars concert put the low-light capabilities through their paces.
It did highlight the potential for lens flare at times, as well as sometimes overly aggressive efforts to use AI when employing long-range digital zoom to compensate in clarity, with mixed results.
Buildings such as the text on the outside of Penzance’s Jubilee Pool come up amazingly well when going from an indistinct blue in the centre of an image to a clear (if overly enhanced) view, whilst moving subjects or significantly more distant subjects are often a little more noisy, but still striking for a foldable device.
Master Mode is still here to deliver granular controls to photography pros, whilst XPAN continues to deliver the perfect canvas with which to create cinematic panoramas.
When it comes to video, the processing power on hand allows the main sensor to record smooth 4K footage at up to a blistering 120 frames per second, while all three rear lenses support 4K at 60fps, complete with Dolby Vision support.
Whether you are shooting extreme 480fps slow-motion at 720p or relying on the rock-solid electronic and optical image stabilisation for walking shots at 4K 60fps, the results are remarkably stable and vibrant.
Dual-view video mode is also a brilliant addition for vloggers wanting to capture moments on the move.
In summary, Oppo has created one of the most capable camera systems in a folding device, excelling particularly in low-light and portraits to deliver great photography. The only real drawback is that aggressive sharpening sometimes struggles with distant, moving subjects, meaning manual refinements are occasionally necessary.
Performance and software
The Oppo Find N6 goes toe-to-toe with flagship smartphone competition on the hardware side with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform proving the brains of the operation, giving a silky smooth operation.
Buyers will find a single, formidable hardware configuration that pairs 16GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, forming an uncompromising setup.
Connectivity ratings are absolute top-tier. The Find N6 supports Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with concurrent dual-band and tri-band capabilities, including 6GHz 320MHz and 2x2 MIMO, ensuring blisteringly fast and stable wireless internet.
Full eSIM functionality is also included, which is invaluable for frequent travellers who need to hop between networks.
The software offering is exceptional with the Find N6 running Oppo’s ColorOS 16 on top of Android 16.
The striking suite of foldable-first features in ColorOS is what makes it such a software triumph, with Oppo reaching absolute parity with the best in terms of slickness and fluidity.
The strong suit certainly lies in the Find N6’s advanced multitasking capabilities, where Oppo introduced the Free-Flow window system.
This allows the opening and dynamically resizing of up to three active applications simultaneously, mimicking the freedom and flexibility of a desktop environment on the fly.
Dragging and dropping files, images or text blocks directly between windows is entirely intuitive, completely maximising mobile productivity.
A persistent taskbar sits at the bottom of the inner display and continues this desktop-level utility, providing instantaneous access to key applications and allowing pairs of frequently used items to be combined.
Given the slightly workmanlike moniker of ‘Oppo AI Phone’, it is little surprise to find deep functionality integration throughout the device.
Android-native features such as Google's Gemini Live and Circle to Search are fully supported, as well as proprietary Oppo tools such as AI Writer, AI Eraser and AI VoiceScribe for summarising voice notes.
We did find a common ‘service error’ issue with the lattermost after recording a meeting, which meant we could not quite transcribe those conversations consistently.
Off the clock, gaming is also a joy on the massive screen, with apps running unfettered due to the sheer power on demand.
Current favourite Zenless Zone Zero ran without a hitch with its cast of anime protagonists looking larger than life, as well as customisable controls and the huge display giving an almost unfair advantage during Team Deathmatch on Call of Duty: Mobile.
The physical ‘Snap’ key on the side of the phone acts as a customisable button, launching the camera, toggling the torch or opening specific applications instantly. Its default function acts as a shortcut to send on-screen content into Mind Space, an AI-powered thought palace for later review.
Significantly, Oppo pledges outstanding long-term support. The company promises five years of major Android operating system updates and six years of security patches, guaranteeing longevity for such an investment.
ColorOS 16 delivers a masterfully fluid interface that many will prefer over alternative Android skins, particularly when utilising the unparalleled multitasking features.
It excels in offering a desktop-like windowed layout directly on the internal display, although stops short of a feature like Samsung’s DeX, which turns the device into a makeshift PC when hooked up to an external monitor.
Battery and charging
Simply put, the Find N6 is capably backed up for the task by incorporating a massive 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery into its slender chassis, easily taking it to two full days of usage between charges.
There is, however, some fairly aggressive battery management. This is an admitted drawback of ColorOS, which has a habit of throttling background applications and notifications unless explicitly told otherwise.
It is a slightly cheeky - but commonplace - way of maintaining stamina, but thankfully easily addressed in the settings.
Balanced mode is the default for the Find N6’s battery, with a high performance mode removing the shackles, but also taking battery life down by a good 15% and bumping up the heat in the process.
Meanwhile, a power saving mode takes things in the other direction to eke out some more juice.
Extreme circumstances can be dealt with via a super power-saving mode, which shuts down all but the most essential actions, but can also give another 20% when in a pinch.
The usual suite of custom and trickle charging options are also available to preserve the longevity of the battery, cleverly attuning to charge more slowly and be ready for when you need it.
When it comes to topping up the Find N6, it is great to see that it supports rapid 80W wired charging, to the extent that Oppo includes an 80W SUPERVOOC charging unit in the box, bucking the industry trend of removing essential accessories.
The handset also supports rapid 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging for added convenience.
In summary, the sheer stamina and rapid charging speeds of the Find N6 put it comfortably in the leading pack of super-powered smartphones, removing much of the anxiety associated with opting for a super-slim foldable.
Oppo Find N6 UK pricing and availability
Now we come to one of the most challenging aspects of the Oppo Find N6: how to buy one.
Much like Oppo’s decision not to bring the exceptional Find N5 to British shores, the Find N6 is currently restricted to a limited selection of global markets, predominantly Asia.
Any UK consumers looking for the best in foldable technology will have to navigate the digital high seas of importing via a specialist retailer.
Thankfully there is a global version of the device, complete with official firmware and over-the-air updates, with the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model being the most common variant available, although a 1TB model is available.
Current prices for the Oppo Find N6 are in the region of £1,500, with prices varying slightly between stores.
Naturally an essential piece of research is both to verify whether all potential import taxes and customs duties are included within the final price, as well as whether it arrives with a UK-compatible three-pin charger.
Thankfully a lot of destinations officially stocking the N6 have this, so it is one less headache for those looking to import.
Another word of warning is that importing a device often means sacrificing local warranty support, requiring you to send the phone back overseas if a fault develops. There is little chance that Oppo UK will be in a position to help with repairs or replacements.
There is a huge 'caveat emptor' attached to prospective purchasers of one of the finest foldables around.
Those prices for a device with a 6,000mAh battery, 200-megapixel camera and 512GB of storage significantly undercut current competition (the Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra is £2,069 for a similar storage configuration, whilst Honor's Magic V6 and Motorola's Razr Fold both boast an RRP of £1,799, but frequently offer deep discounts), making Oppo’s latest a genuinely worthwhile consideration.
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Final verdict
The Oppo Find N6 is a fantastic feat of foldable engineering from aesthetics to agility, sporting the latest in Qualcomm kit and a beautiful minimalist form.
It is yet another device that proves the foldable form factor is one which does not require sacrifices to be made in the pursuit of practicality or big screen portability.
The N6 delivers a perfectly proportioned cover screen, an industry-leading camera array and outstanding battery life.
Backed by stellar software, it makes everyday operation a thoroughly enjoyable routine courtesy of ColorOS and a deluge of AI enhancements.
While the limited regional availability is naturally frustrating, the sheer quality of the hardware - and the knowledge we'll likely never see a sequel to the beloved OnePlus Open - makes the Find N6 an incredibly compelling option for those bold enough to venture further afield to snag one.
If you are prepared to handle the logistics of importing, the Find N6 stands tall as one of the most capable and luxurious smartphones available today.