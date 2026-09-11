Samsung Galaxy S26 FE pros and cons Expansive 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

Reliable performance and battery life across daily use.

Official software and security update support guaranteed until 2033. Exynos 2500 chip runs warm, and just 8GB RAM on all models.

The base price of £699 sits incredibly close to flagship discounts.

Samsung has dropped another device for the fans with the S26 FE, aiming to deliver the bells and whistles of the premium Galaxy family for a fraction of the cost. With a roomy 6.7-inch screen, decent camera and an industry-leading software support commitment, this phone ‘For Everyone’ seems like an obvious choice, but do some hardware compromises still make it a no-brainer? Find out in our Samsung Galaxy S26 FE review.

Design and specifications



The Galaxy S26 FE’s looks borrow heavily from the understated stylings of the flagship family - clean lines, a vertical camera setup and considered dimensions. Despite the name, its innards are very much a revamp of the Galaxy S25 FE rather than hand-me-downs from its more premium 2026 siblings. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, an upgraded Exynos 2500 processor, and a 4,900 mAh battery. A trio of capable - rather than stellar - cameras are now grouped in a single housing on the upper-left portion of the device, raising the rear profile slightly and causing a bit of table wobble. At just 7.4mm thin, with a height and width of 161.6mm by 76.9mm and weighing just 193g, the S26 FE feels reassuringly trim in the palm or pocket, while offering plenty of physical presence. Build quality is assured thanks to pairing Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both front and rear with a rigid matte aluminium alloy frame. You also get IP68 water and dust resistance for daily peace of mind, alongside an eco-conscious bill of materials that incorporates 18% recycled content.

Samsung provides three distinct hues: Graphite (grey), Blueberry, and a pale green Pistachio (so pale a few of our review images may not do it justice!) that brings genuine character and charm to the Galaxy S26 FE’s body. Look at the front however, and a strange design quirk returns. Samsung has retained an asymmetrical bezel, leaving the lower edge with a visibly thicker chin than both the side and top borders. That uneven framing looks distinctly dated beside the uniform curves found on the standard Galaxy S26. It is a subtle point, but one that is difficult to ignore once spotted. An under-display fingerprint sensor is on board for swift and secure access to the device, Physical wired connectivity gets an odd haircut versus the S25 FE, with the S26 FE’s Type-C languishing on USB 2.0 transfer speeds as opposed to USB 3.2 on last year’s model. This essentially means transferring large video files to a laptop via cable takes that bit longer than necessary.

Wireless connectivity is thankfully far more cutting-edge, with Wi-Fi 6E support alongside Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and comprehensive satellite tracking for all your navigational desires. Mobile coverage is equally broad, with dual physical Nano-SIM trays, an eSIM combination, or dual active eSIMs, with full 5G support. The S26 FE certainly feels robust and looks good from the back, but that lopsided display chin and sluggish wired data port needlessly compromise its 'upper mid-range' posturing - and price tag.

﻿Display and audio



The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel delivers textbook Samsung visual flair, measuring 171.1mm across the full rectangle and 166.4mm when accounting for the rounded corners. Running at Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) with 16 million colours and a 120Hz refresh rate, menus glide smoothly and video content looks wonderfully rich. HDR10+ and HLG support is also present and correct, meaning content shines on the FE’s sizable display. Outdoor legibility is a major strength, thanks to a peak brightness capability of 1,900 nits that easily cuts through bright midday glare. Samsung has continued to opt for standard LTPS panel technology rather than an adaptive LTPO backplane. This year’s display is remarkably similar to that of the S25 FE, meaning the screen cannot drop down to 1Hz during static moments to conserve power, although it can hop between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the occasion.

Acoustic performance is handled by integrated stereo speakers flanking the display that deliver crisp dialogue handling all the usual video and audio codec formats. Software also includes an Audio Eraser tool to help strip out background chatter from recorded clips. The screen remains a fantastic canvas for streaming films on the commute, but skipping LTPO technology keeps its overall energy efficiency firmly within the S26 FE's weight class.



Camera capabilities



The rear camera array sticks to a familiar three-lens setup, vertically stacked along the left side of the Galaxy S26 FE. The lead 50-megapixel sensor features an f/1.8 aperture, dual-pixel phase detection autofocus, and optical image stabilisation. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, alongside an 8-megapixel telephoto snapper with an f/2.4 aperture, optical stabilisation, and 3x optical zoom. The system also uses sensor cropping via the Adaptive Pixel engine to deliver a 2x zoom with optical clarity, topping out at 30x digital magnification. On the front, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture is on video calls and selfie duty, though autofocus is absent. In daylight, that primary 50MP sensor captures punchy, high-contrast images through Samsung's ProVisual Engine. Video capture is robust, reaching 8K resolution at 30fps, with slow-motion recording available at 1080p up to 240fps and 4K at 120fps. Sample photos are decent, but we did take it to some challenging environments with the back-to-back concerts of Jay-Z and Katseye. Low-light scenes do prove a bit more tricky with the occasional light bleed, but accuracy is clear with vibrant results.

Practical software additions include an intelligent Document Scan feature that automatically erases stray fingers and paper folds from captured paperwork. The auxiliary lenses show their age quickly, however. The small 8MP telephoto sensor smudges fine textures in medium to low light, producing visible noise. The fixed-focus front camera also requires you to hold the handset at arm's length to guarantee sharp facial details. Everyday snaps from the main camera look vibrant and the 8K video options provide creative flexibility, but the workmanlike telephoto lens and basic selfie setup are firmly the S26 FE's wheelhouse.



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Performance and software



All models of the S26 FE globally are powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor - not blazing fast but more than enough to power the One UI 9.0 operating system, delivered on top of Google’s latest Android 17. Day-to-day navigation, multitasking, and media streaming run smoothly without a hitch. Push the device through prolonged sessions of demanding 3D games, however, and the handset warms up quickly, prompting the system to throttle performance to keep temperatures in check. Storage options range between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage, with 8GB of RAM spanning all variants. We are painfully aware of how much storage is at a premium at the moment, and it is phones in this tier which are certainly feeling the pricing pinch. At a time where on-device AI tools are becoming ever more prevalent, such a low ceiling leaves little by way of support for future software demands. As of today, however, it manages the suite of helpful aids admirably.

Those tools include Circle to Search, Samsung DeX desktop mode (although this is importantly only available wirelessly, another drawback of the USB downgrade) and AI-powered Browsing Assist. Support for the device remains a Samsung standout, with the manufacturer pledging seven years of both OS and security updates, which is an admirable stance that other manufacturers should take note of!

Battery life and charging



Keeping the lights on is a 4,900mAh battery that Samsung rates for up to 29 hours of continuous video playback. Charging support accepts inputs between 10W and 45W over a wired connection, alongside 15W wireless charging. When connected to a compatible 45W charger, the phone restores roughly 69% of its capacity in 30 minutes. That speed is perfectly adequate for an overnight bedside routine, but it feels modest compared to rival devices that achieve a full recharge in under half an hour. Battery consumption also accelerates noticeably when pushing the Exynos chip with intensive mobile gaming or continuous outdoor navigation. Dependable daily stamina and excellent cell durability keep battery anxiety at bay, even if wired charging speeds remain firmly in the slow lane.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE UK pricing and availability



The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE arrived on UK shelves on 4th September 2026, across three memory configurations. The entry-level 128GB model is priced at £699, while moving up to 256GB of storage costs £799, while the top-tier 512GB model reaches £899, all paired with 8GB of RAM. That £699 does represent a £50 hike over earlier generations, creating a bit of a pricing precipice for the latest FE. Frequent promotional discounting regularly pulls the flagship Galaxy S26 (complete with Snapdragon processor, 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, an adaptive LTPO display and more refined camera hardware) well into striking distance of £700. The higher baseline pricing directly exposes the Fan Edition to stiff competition from Samsung itself, as well as keen refurbished pricing from earlier models. However, an absolute avalanche of savings can be had with Samsung Store early adopter offers, once again putting this phone into pricing contention. Firstly, that £50 increase on the S26 FE can be knocked off immediately just by purchasing via Paypal. There's also a free pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro - worth £219 - available with the code '26BUDS'. There's also trade-in valuations of over £350 on selected smartphones when upgrading, as well as an offer of £200 in your Samsung Wallet for those quick off the mark. Whilst the Paypal and trade-in offers last only until the 15th of September, the Wallet bonus is through until October, so get moving!

Final verdict

