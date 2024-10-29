Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Review

Design and specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE (for 'Fan Edition') is immediately recognisable as closely resembling its flagship S24 siblings, sporting a Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and a matte rear that pulls double duty in durability and resistance to fingerprints.

The device is slightly heavy at 213g, with an entirely flat display and curved aluminium bezel surround - bang on trend in terms of both smartphone materials used in its construction and aesthetics.

Available in an array of colours including Blue, Graphite, Mint (the model in for review), and Yellow, the S24 FE keeps with tradition in bringing a bit more verve and personality to its design stylings.

An IP68 rating ensures dust and water resistance - a welcome addition to what's firmly a mid-range device - though those bulkier bezels distinguish it from pricier models.

With a power button and unibody volume rocker on the right side being all we have when it comes to buttons, the S24 FE is a masterclass in minimalism, adeptly achieving a premium look and feel at a fraction of the cost.