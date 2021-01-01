The new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G is here, and it's a serious upgrade on last year’s device. It’s the best of the big screen 5G phones with the ultimate mix of productivity and entertainment. Use it at home or at work.

At a glance:

6.7-inch FHD screen

12 + 64 +12 MP triple lens rear camera

10MP front camera

256GB storage

5G connectivity

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G display?

The big, clear 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display is a thing of beauty. The Samsung Galaxy Note series always has a big screen feel that gives you more display space than your average smartphone. It’s more than just a screen to watch videos and look at pictures on, with the help of the S Pen you can use it to make notes, go through documents, sketch ideas and much more.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Camera?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has an excellent camera that’s perfect for people who love taking sharp, detailed photos on their smartphones.

The triple lens camera set up on the rear of the handset is comprised of a 12MP main camera, 64MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide lenses. Get up close and personal with with 30xZoom.

Selfie fans will love the 10 MP camera on the front, you’ll always look your best in snaps that are instantly shareable.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G come with an S Pen?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with the S Pen, one of the best stylus’ ever found on a mobile device. Since the large screen is ideal for jotting notes and sketches the S Pen is exactly what you need to get those thoughts onto the display clearly and accurately.

The 2020 S Pen has improved on previous models with new features like gesture control and greater accuracy. A fan of audio notes? Whatever you say will be synced onto the screen as you write.

How long does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G battery last?

With a powerful 4,300mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G easily lasts the whole day. And if you need a boost with 25W fast charging gets you back to full battery in a flash.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts off at £949 - so you’re paying an extra £100 for that all-important 5G connection.

Can I buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G today?

The Galaxy Note 20 is out now, pick the perfect deal from our handy comparison tables and get your hands on this superb new smartphone.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G come in different colours?

You can get the Galaxy Note 20 5G in three different colours, Samsung has debuted a new flagship colour in the shape of Mystic Bronze. But if that’s not your preference go for Mystic Green or Mystic Grey instead.