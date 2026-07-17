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Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: everything you need to know
If you’re after the most powerful phone in the Galaxy S21 series, the S21 Ultra is the phone for you. With a massive 6.8-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a top-tier camera setup featuring a 108MP main camera it’s built for those who want the best. You’ll also get up to 16GB of RAM to help with performance.
Of course, all that power came at a price—launching at £1,149. But now we are at the S25 model, you can now compare deals on the table above for contracts as low as £10 a month.
Display
6.2 inch display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate
Great camera lineup
A camera lineup of 64 MP main & 12 MP & 12 MP. Which is higher MP than the iPhone 16
Large battery
Large 4000 mAh battery size for all day use
What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?
When it launched with the Galaxy S21 range in early 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was one of the manufacturer's top-end smartphones. And it's still a fantastic phone by anyone's standards.
It's the second of Samsung's relatively new 'Ultra' editions, which have effectively replaced its Note series with high-end specs and top-quality features.
What was the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra release date?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was released in the UK on January 29, 2021, and is still widely available from many providers.
How much does the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cost?
When it launched in 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was the top end of the chain. Samsung doesn't sell it directly anymore, but you can pick it up on refurbished phone sites for £400-600.
At launch, it was the biggest and best of the S21 series, which made it the most expensive at £1,149. However, its value has now come down as more editions of the Galaxy series have been released.
How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen?
The S21 Ultra is the biggest of the S21 range. It has a 6.8-inch WQHD+ screen, which means it has a higher resolution than the other two smartphones in the S21 range. It also has a smooth 120Hz display.
How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera?
It includes a huge 108-megapixel lens, which is still top-quality more than four years later. And the rest of the camera array includes a 3x optical telephoto sensor and a 10x optical telephoto sensor.
The camera set-up also includes a 100x 'space zoom' so you can get in closer to action than ever before.
Should I get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?
In 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was the phone to get if you wanted the biggest and best Android phone. It’s the Samsung equivalent of Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max, which launched a few months prior.
However, if you want an even more up-to-date, high-spec version, this year's S25 Ultra might be more suitable.
Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra better than the iPhone 12 Pro Max?
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is an interesting comparison. Both phones are undoubtedly at the height of smartphone tech, with exceptional specs, fantastic cameras and eye-catching design.
But often, this one comes down to personal preference. Some people only use iOS, which will likely never change, and vice versa for Android. If you’re in camp Android, the S21 Ultra is the phone for you.
What colours can you get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes in phantom black and phantom silver.
Written by Nick Baker, Senior Editor
FAQs
How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera?
The S21 Ultra has a massive 108-megapixel lens, a 3x optical telephoto sensor and a 10x optical telephoto sensor.
Even in 2023, this is a premium quality smartphone camera. But if you're after the best that handsets have to offer, a more recent S21 Ultra might be better for you.