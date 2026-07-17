How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen?

The S21 Ultra is the biggest of the S21 range. It has a 6.8-inch WQHD+ screen, which means it has a higher resolution than the other two smartphones in the S21 range. It also has a smooth 120Hz display.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera?

It includes a huge 108-megapixel lens, which is still top-quality more than four years later. And the rest of the camera array includes a 3x optical telephoto sensor and a 10x optical telephoto sensor.

The camera set-up also includes a 100x 'space zoom' so you can get in closer to action than ever before.

Should I get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

In 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was the phone to get if you wanted the biggest and best Android phone. It’s the Samsung equivalent of Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max, which launched a few months prior.

However, if you want an even more up-to-date, high-spec version, this year's S25 Ultra might be more suitable.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra better than the iPhone 12 Pro Max?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is an interesting comparison. Both phones are undoubtedly at the height of smartphone tech, with exceptional specs, fantastic cameras and eye-catching design.

But often, this one comes down to personal preference. Some people only use iOS, which will likely never change, and vice versa for Android. If you’re in camp Android, the S21 Ultra is the phone for you.

What colours can you get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes in phantom black and phantom silver.

Written by Nick Baker, Senior Editor