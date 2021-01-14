Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung has revealed its latest range of flagship 5G phones - the Galaxy S21 range. Three smartphones are in the series - the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the biggest and the best.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is out now. Samsung’s Unpacked event has been and gone. Earlier than usual, this new year event marked the launch of the S21 range, and pre orders went live directly the event. But, now the range is officially out.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the top end of the chain. It’s the biggest and best of the S21 series and it's the most expensive. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cost £1,149 at the time of release.

What colours can you get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes in phantom black and phantom silver.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen?

The S21 Ultra is the biggest of the range with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ screen meaning it also has a higher resolution than the other two smartphones in the S21 range. It also has a smooth 120Hz display.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera?

It includes a huge 108-megapixel lens, a 3x optical telephoto sensor and a 10x optical telephoto sensor. Excitingly the camera set up will also include 100x space zoom so you can get in closer to action than ever before.

Should I wait for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the one to go for if you want the biggest and best android phone you can get your hands on. It’s the Samsung equivalent to Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra better than the iPhone 12?

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12 is an interesting comparison. Both phones are undoubtedly at the height of smartphone tech, with exceptional specs, fantastic cameras and eye catching design. But often, this one comes down to personal preference. Some people only use iOS and that will likely never change, and vice versa for Android. If you’re in camp Android, the Galaxy S21 is the phone for you.