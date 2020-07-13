How do guarantor mortgages work?

A guarantor mortgage works in a similar way to a standard mortgage, provided you keep up with your monthly repayments. Where it differs is that if you are unable to meet your repayments, a close friend or relative agrees to step in to cover them. Although it’s the named borrower who owns the property, you are both legally responsible for the debt.

The guarantor’s own home is often used as collateral and may be repossessed in extreme cases. However, some mortgages are secured against savings, which means the guarantor agrees to deposit a sum of money into an account held by the lender. The deposited sum usually earns interest. Your guarantor gets this money back once you have repaid a certain amount of the loan. If you miss any repayments, however, the lender can use the cash deposit to make up the shortfall.

If no repayments are missed, nothing will be required of the guarantor. It’s only if things go wrong that the lender will expect both you and the guarantor to put things right.