What size mortgage can I get and how much can I borrow?

How much you can borrow with a mortgage is determined by a number of things: how big your deposit it; how much you earn; your credit score; and your current debts, to name a few. You can use an online mortgage calculator to quickly get some guidance on how much you could borrow.

Whilst many first time buyers may want to get the biggest mortgage they can, it's important to think critically about how much you're borrowing and how much your mortgage will cost you.

Crucially, make sure you don't overstretch yourself. Try to ensure that your budget can handle increases in interest rates so you won't struggle if your repayments become more expensive. So how big a mortgage can you get?

Deposit and loan to value (LTV) ratio

Loan to value ratio is the size of your mortgage deposit against the size of your loan. This is one of the big deciders for how much you can borrow and how expensive your mortgage will be.

Typically you need at least 10% of value of the home as a deposit to get a mortgage, so to buy the average UK house of £250,000 you'd normally need at least a £25,000 deposit to borrow £225,000 and pay for the house.

However, with the government's Help to Buy scheme it is possible for first time buyers to get a mortgage with a smaller 5% deposit. So with a £12,500 deposit, it'd be possible to buy a £250,000 home.

It is worth noting that the bigger the deposit you can put down, the lower your interest rates will be, which could shave thousands of pounds off your mortgage in the long run.

Available LTVs:

Monthly repayments

Before you approach a mortgage broker or lender, you should consider if you can comfortably meet the potential monthly mortgage repayments for the sum you need to borrow. This is more important than getting the biggest mortgage possible.

It will be the size of the repayments that will decide whether you can afford your mortgage on an ongoing basis. If you think the repayments put too much strain on your budget, then chances are you won't be able to borrow that much.