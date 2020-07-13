Ultimate first time buyer guide: how much money do you need to buy a house?

Buying a home is an expensive business and for most of us is the single biggest transaction of our lives, eating up most of our life savings. We take a closer look at all the costs that could arise when buying your first home and how you could make your money go further.

The guide below assumes you already know the basics about how mortgages work and buying a home

Mortgage terminology - Take a little time to learn the jargon about mortgages and buying a home.

Step by step guide to buying a home - We walk you through the steps you'll need to take to buy.

The minimum savings you need to buy a house

We've compiled the estimates below to give a bit of guidance on how much money you would need to buy a house. But note, these are estimates only, so you might need to save up a bit more (which couldn't hurt) or you might even get away with spending a bit less.

Cheap (assuming the bare essentials and cheapest upfront deals)

Property value: £100,000

Help to buy equity loan: £20,000 (20%)

Mortgage size: £95,000 (if buying unassisted); £75,000 (with 20% equity loan)

Annual income needed: £23,750 (if buying unassisted); £18,750 (with 20% equity loan)

Costs:

5% deposit: £5,000

Mortgage fees: £1,150 (£0 booking fee, £100 account fee, £50 transfer fee, £150 valuation fee, £800 conveyancing fee)

Stamp duty: £0

Insurance: £100 a year

Moving costs: £0 (assuming you move with your own, or friend or family's car)

Furnishings: £500

Decorating and home improvements: £100

Total upfront cost: £6,850

Typical (around the UK average)

Property value: £200,000

Help to buy equity loan: £40,000 (20%) - £80,000 (40% - only available in London boroughs)

Mortgage size: £190,000 (if buying unassisted); £150,000 (with 20% equity loan); £110,000 (with 40% equity loan)

Annual income needed: £47,500 (if buying unassisted); £37,500 (with 20% equity loan); £27,500 (with 40% equity loan)

Costs:

5% deposit: £10,000

Mortgage fees: £2,950 (£1,000 booking fee, £150 account fee, £50 transfer fee, £250 valuation fee, £1500 conveyancing fee)

Stamp duty: £0

Insurance: £150 a year

Moving costs: £200

Furnishings: £1,000

Decorating and home improvements: £500

Total upfront cost: £14,800

Expensive (typical for London)

Property value: £500,000

Help to buy equity loan: £100,000 (20%) - £200,000 (40% - only available in London boroughs)

Mortgage size: £475,000 (if buying unassisted); £375,000 (with 20% equity loan); £275,000 (with 40% equity loan)

Annual income needed: £118,750 (if buying unassisted); £93,750 (with 20% equity loan; £68,750 (with 40% equity loan)

Costs:

5% deposit: £25,000

Mortgage fees: £4,550 (£2,000 booking fee, £200 account fee, £50 transfer fee, £300 valuation fee, £2000 conveyancing fee)

Stamp duty: £10,000

Insurance: £250 a year

Moving costs: £500

Furnishings: £1,500

Decorating and home improvements: £5,000

Total upfront cost: £46,800

Average house prices

The average house price for a first time buyer in the UK in 2020 is £265,668, according to the HM Land Registry.

Of course, house prices vary greatly depending on location, for example a typical home would cost an average of £489,000 in London, whereas in Newcastle you could find a home for nearer £132,000.

And to further complicate matters, house prices are extremely localised. There are cheaper neighbourhoods (or even just cheaper streets) appearing in expensive regions, and vice versa.

So, you will need to do your research to determine what you will need to budget for. If you look hard enough you could likely find a bargain in your ideal area.

But, the adage "you get what you pay for" can often prove true with property, so before you snap up a bargain think about:

Resale value (will the price race up, or could it slide down? Impossible to know, but you can make an educated guess looking at trends, Hometrack's index is a good place to start)

How long you think you'll live there

Job prospects in the area

Transport links

Local schools

Crime rates

Flood risks

Building developments

How much work will need to be done on the home (and what it will cost)

You can compare house prices and find out information on the local area with our partner site Zoopla.

Can you get a mortgage?

You will usually need to have a deposit of at least 5% of the value of the home you want to buy. You can get a mortgage without any deposit, but that is a risky and unorthodox method.

It's wise to have a larger deposit than 5% (the traditional standard was 25%) but it's common for first time buyers to have small deposits.

Getting better mortgage deals

If you have a larger deposit you can enjoy access to better mortgage rates, which means smaller monthly repayments as a consequence.

The best mortgage deals are generally offered to borrowers with at least a 40% deposit, but it's unusual for first time buyers to have a deposit this large.

Mortgage deals are split into different loan to value (LTV - house value minus deposit) brackets (or tranches) that change by increments of 5%. Generally as a rule, the lower the LTV, the cheaper the mortgage.

In essence, mortgage deals are available in following brackets (listed in ascending price order) 60% LTV, 65% LTV, 70% LTV, 75% LTV, 80% LTV, 85% LTV, 90% LTV, 95% LTV and 100% LTV.

This means if you are on the edge of a bracket, it's worth saving to edge into the next bracket. For example, if you have a 9% deposit you can access cheaper rates by saving slightly more to get a 10% deposit.

How much you can borrow

The traditional way to determine how much you can borrow with a mortgage would be to multiply your income by four. So, for example if your salary was £25,000 you could borrow a maximum of £100,000.

However, some lenders may allow you to multiply your income by more than four so you could get a larger mortgage.

If you are buying with a partner, you can combine your incomes. This is usually done one of two ways:

Add both incomes together and use a lower multiplier (i.e. times by three, instead of four)

Multiply the higher income and add the lower one on top

Usually a lender will use whichever method gives the largest figure.

Lenders will also undertake affordability checks, which will involve looking at your outgoings and credit score to decide if you can reliably meet your monthly repayments.

Your options with the Help to Buy scheme

If you're struggling to get money together for a deposit there are a few ways you could get some help from the government's Help to Buy scheme.

The Help to Buy equity loan

With the Help to Buy scheme you can access a government-backed interest-free equity loan that can boost a 5% deposit to 25% (in London your 5% deposit can be boosted by as much as 40%).

You can only use the equity loan to buy a new-build property as a first time buyer.

You will need to pay £1 each month as long as you have the loan. After five years you will need to start paying an annual interest fee of 1.75% (rising at the rate of inflation). These charges do not contribute to repaying the loan, so you should have a plan to repay the loan as soon as possible after five years.

The loan is held against the value of the property, so the government will in effect own up to a 40% share of the value of your home. When you come to repay the loan, you must repay the equity percentage, not the capital amount, you initially borrowed.

So, if you had a 20% equity loan to buy a house worth £200,000 you would have borrowed £40,000. If the value of your home increases to £250,000 over five years you will need to repay 20% of £250,000, which is £50,000, £10,000 more than you initially borrowed.

The loan is intended to be repaid by either remortgaging or selling your home, so remember to factor this into your mortgage plans after five years.

The above assumes; you bought a house worth £200,000; with a 5% (£10,000) deposit of your own; a 20% (£40,000) equity loan; £150,000 mortgage on a 2% rate fixed for 5 years; and a 2% annual growth in the value of your home. It shows how much you would need to remortgage in order to repay the equity loan in year 5.

Help to Buy scheme 2021 to 2023

A new Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme is now available until 2023. This scheme is broadly similar although it is more regionalised, with price caps set for house prices in different parts of the country. Below is a list of the maximum price cap by region from highest to lowest:

London: £600,000

South East: £437,600

East of England: £407,400

South West: £349,000

East Midlands: £261,900

West Midlands: £255,600

Yorkshire and The Humber: £228,100

North West: £224,400

North East: £186,100

Boost your savings with a Lifetime ISA or Help to Buy ISA

There are two savings accounts designed for first time buyers in which the government can boost your savings towards a deposit by 25%. These are the Lifetime ISA and the Help to Buy ISA.

The Help to Buy ISA is closed to new customers but existing customers are still able to pay into them. Here we outline the key differences between the two savings schemes.

Lifetime ISA (LISA)

How much can you deposit? You can deposit up to £4,000 each year, until you are 50 years old.

What can you pay in?

Cash, as well as stocks and shares.

Who can get one? Anyone over 18 and under 40 years old who has never owned a property anywhere in the world before.

What is the government bonus?

You can receive a 25% bonus each year up to a maximum of £1,000; this is only paid on contributions into the ISA, so interest or stocks and share growth don't affect the bonus.

What can you use it for?

You can withdraw your money to pay for both the home deposit and mortgage deposit on your first home; once you're over 60; or if you're terminally ill.

If you wish to withdraw at any other time, not only will you not get the bonus, but a 25% charge will apply.

What's the biggest bonus you can get?

You could receive a maximum bonus of £33,000, assuming you deposit the £4,000 maximum every year between the ages of 18 and 50.

It will take you at least three years to get a £3,000 bonus.

How soon can you use it?

You have to have the Lifetime ISA for at least 12 months before making a withdrawal.

What's the most expensive house you can buy?

£450,000.

Couples can each take out their own LISA and use them to buy a home together. LISAs can be transferred to other providers.

LISA holders can also save into a Cash ISA each year, but the £4,000 LISA limit will count towards your annual ISA limit (which is currently £20,000).

Help to Buy ISA – now closed to new accounts

The Help to Buy ISA was a Government savings scheme to help first time buyers get onto the property ladder. While this scheme closed to new subscribers on 30 November 2019, anyone that had already opened a Help to Buy ISA is able to continue saving into the account until November 2029.

How much can you deposit per month?

Existing savers can deposit up to £200 a month. You will only receive the bonus on savings up to £12,000

What can you pay in?

Cash only.

What is the government bonus?

You can receive a 25% bonus on your deposits, this will be paid to your mortgage lender via your solicitor when you complete the purchase of your first home.

What can you use it for?

You can only use the money saved in the ISA, plus the 25% bonus, to pay for the mortgage deposit for buying your first home.

You can withdraw your money at any time, but you won't receive the bonus.

How soon can you use it?

After you've saved at least £1,600, which will take at least three months (£1,200 lump sum plus two monthly deposits of £200).

What's the most expensive house you can buy?

£250,000 (£450,000 in London)

You cannot combine the bonus from your own Help to Buy and Lifetime ISAs to buy a home.

However, you can combine your bonus with a partner's when buying a home (provided you're both first time buyers). For example, if you and your partner each had £4,000 savings in a Lifetime/Help to Buy ISA, you could enjoy a £2,000 bonus between you.

Could shared ownership be the route for you?

Shared ownership enables you to buy part of a property with a housing association. You can buy a share worth between 25% and 75%, and then pay rent on the remaining share.

For example, if a home is worth £200,000, you could buy a £50,000 share of it and pay rent on the remaining £150,000 to the local housing association. This means you'd only need to qualify for a £50,000 mortgage.

The amount of rent charged can vary between housing associations, but is usually charged at 2-5% of the value of the housing association's share and is split up to be paid on a monthly basis.

For example, 3% of £150,000 is £4,500, this divided by 12 is £375, so you would need to pay £375 a month in addition to your mortgage.

Traditionally, to qualify for shared home ownership you had to meet criteria as set by local housing authorities, but from April 2016 the scheme was opened up to any household with an annual income of less than £80,000 (£90,000 in London).