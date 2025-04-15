About fixed-rate mortgages

A fixed-rate mortgage guarantees your interest rate won’t change for a set period of time. As a result, your monthly payments won’t change either, which can make budgeting easier.

When your fixed period ends, you’ll be automatically moved onto your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) unless you remortgage onto a new deal. If you decide to remortgage, the decision-making process starts again and you’ll need to work out what kind of mortgage you want to choose and, if fixed, how long you want to fix for.

Still deciding on the best mortgage type for you? Read our guide on the differences between fixed and variable rate mortgages.

Choosing the right deal length for you

Your mortgage deal length is the amount of time your interest rate is fixed for. When choosing a mortgage, one of the most important factors is deciding whether to choose a short-term or long-term fixed-rate mortgage. The most popular options are 2-year and 5-year deals.