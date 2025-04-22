What happens when my fixed-rate mortgage ends?

1. Move to your lender’s standard variable rate

You may decide to allow your mortgage to move to your lender’s SVR automatically. It’s likely your monthly payments will increase if you do, though, as the SVR is usually much more expensive than fixed-rate deals or other variable-rate products.

Moving to your lender’s SVR might be a suitable short-term solution if you expect your circumstances to change in the near future though. For example, if you’re planning a house move, wanting to make a substantial mortgage overpayment or intending to repay your mortgage off in full soon. In these scenarios, the costs associated with arranging a new mortgage deal might outweigh any potential savings in interest.

You may also find yourself on your lender’s SVR if your remortgage application is declined - which could happen if your financial situation has changed significantly since first getting your mortgage. It’s worthwhile seeking advice from a mortgage advisor to explore all options available to you.