Understanding the key features of a fixed rate mortgage and a variable mortgage can be fairly straightforward, but deciding between the two and picking one that saves you money is much trickier.

The key differences between fixed and variable mortgages

Whilst there are a number of different mortgages available, there are two main types of mortgage deal to choose from: fixed rate and variable rate mortgages.

Fixed rate mortgages fix your interest rate for an agreed period of time, laying out how much you will have to pay each month over the fixed period. Fixed rates are not affected by the Bank of England and will not change during the agreed period.

Most fixed rate mortgages lock borrowers into the agreement with a high penalty fee if you wish to repay the mortgage before the fixed term expires.

The inflexibility of a fixed rate mortgage is the price you pay for guaranteeing the rate and allowing you to budget accordingly.

Lenders usually work out the fixed rate you will pay by estimating how interest rates will change over the set period. Fixed rates can be helpful for certainty and allow you to budget as you know exactly how much you will pay each month.

In contrast, variable mortgages move up and down depending on the movement of the Bank of England base rate. Variable rates fall into three categories, which each have slightly different features: tracker rates, standard variable rates (SVRs) and discount rates.

What is the difference between variable and tracker mortgages?

Tracker mortgages are a form of variable rate mortgage, which differ from standard variable rate mortgages. With a standard variable rate mortgage, each mortgage lender can essentially change the rate to whatever it likes.

However, the likelihood of a mortgage lender setting the variable rate to something astronomically high is going to be limited by competitive pressure, public scrutiny and negative press.

Tracker mortgages follow the base rate set by the Bank of England, meaning the rate on repayments will move with UK rates, however the mortgage lender will usually charge a percentage point or two more.

Standard variable rate mortgages generally follow the same principle as a tracker mortgage, but the decision as to what rate to offer ultimately comes down to the mortgage lender.

There are also discounted versions of tracker mortgages and standard variable mortgages.

Generally, these mortgages include a discount on the tracker or standard variable rate for a set period of time. For example, you could get a 1% point discount for the first three years of your mortgage repayment plan.