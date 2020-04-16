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We explain what the Bank of England base rate is and how it affects the cost of your mortgage to help you avoid paying more than you need to.
The current BoE (Bank of England) base interest rate is 3.75%, following the most recent Monetary Policy Committee on 17 September 2026, where they chose to hold the rate.
The Bank of England next meet on 5 November 2026 to make a decision on the base rate. They meet every six weeks, but in times of crisis may meet more frequently.
The base rate is an interest rate set by the Bank of England (BoE). It’s the amount the Bank of England charges UK banks to borrow money.
The amount UK banks charge their customers to borrow money is often influenced by the base rate. As a mortgage is a form of borrowing money, any change in the Bank of England base rate has the potential to affect your mortgage interest rate.
How you’re affected will depend on the type of mortgage deal you have.
|Month
|2026 Confirmed Meeting Dates
|February 2026
|Thursday 5 February 2026
|March 2026
|Thursday 19 March 2026
|April 2026
|Thursday 30 April 2026
|June 2026
|Thursday 18 June 2026
|July 2026
|Thursday 30 July 2026
|September 2026
|Thursday 17 September 2026
|November 2026
|Thursday 5 November 2026
|December 2026
|Thursday 17 December 2026
If you have a tracker mortgage, the rate is usually directly linked to the BoE base rate.
So if the base rate increases or decreases, your mortgage rate will change by the same amount. For example, after an increase of 0.5%, the average monthly repayment for a £200,000 loan will cost £57 extra. Similarly, a decrease of 0.5% could lower monthly repayments by roughly the same amount.
Your payments won’t be affected if you have a fixed-rate mortgage until your fixed period ends. However, once your fixed-rate deal ends, you’ll be moved onto your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR), which is likely to be higher.
It’s usually a good idea to look into new deals within the last six months of your existing deal - to avoid paying interest at a higher rate. However, base rate increases could mean the best mortgage deals available are more expensive than the last time you got a mortgage. Each lender sets their own fixed-rate mortgage deals, and not all lenders will interpret market rates and adjust their fixed-rates in the same way. This means it's always worth looking at what's available, especially compared to the SVR.
Whether your current deal is coming to an end or you just want to discuss your options, a broker like our partner Mojo Mortgages can help you compare deals from across a wide range of lenders.
If you’re on an SVR, or a discount rate mortgage set on your lender’s SVR, normally base rate changes influence your rate, although don't directly affect it. SVRs are usually set pre-emptively of expected market fluctuations, meaning they've often already risen (or fallen) before the base rate is announced.
If you’re within the last six months of any type of mortgage deal at the moment, it’s absolutely worth speaking to a broker to look at the potential fixed-rate options available. It’s possible to lock in a deal with most lenders up to six months before your existing deal ends, and you're not tied to this rate until it does.
Those coming out of previous three and five year fixed-rate deals that were fixed when interest rates were much lower across the board, will almost certainly see a rise in the rates available to them when remortgaging. However, at the current time, both two and five-year fixes are still likely to be cheaper than staying on your lender’s SVR.
You may find it helpful to speak to a mortgage broker like our partner, Mojo Mortgages, who'll provide tailored advice on the mortgage options available to you.
Whether you’re buying a new house or remortgaging, you’ll be able to change mortgage deals right up until you’re close to completion. This gives you peace of mind that, should the rate drop, you still have the option to secure the lowest rates available to you.
Once you have completed, early repayment charges may apply if you choose to switch to a different mortgage.
See how the cost of your mortgage repayments could be impacted by interest rate changes.
You might have heard the Bank of England base rate referred to as the UK interest rate.
Banks will often set their own interest rates based on the current UK interest rate (base rate). How the rate impacts you will depend on whether you’re borrowing or saving money with your bank.
If you’re borrowing money through a mortgage or loan, your bank will charge you interest for borrowing that money. The interest rate is what is used to calculate the actual amount you’ll be charged. It’s a percentage of the total amount borrowed.
For example you might borrow £100. If the bank’s annual interest rate is 1%, you’ll pay £1 in interest over a year.
An increase in the current base rate is normally a bad thing if you’re borrowing money as your bank is likely to charge you a higher rate of interest, meaning you pay more.
When you save money, the bank will pay interest to you. That’s because, when you save, you’re handing your money over to the bank. This means you’re effectively lending the money to it so it needs to pay you interest for borrowing the money from you.
If you’re saving money, a rise in the UK interest rate is likely to benefit you as you’ll be earning more from the higher interest rate.
The Bank of England meet every six weeks to decide whether or not the base rate should change. The base rate does not necessarily change every time they meet, however.
The Bank of England raises and lowers its interest rate to help influence the UK economy. If the Bank of England makes the decision to raise interest rates, it encourages people to save more as they will get a higher interest rate on their money and the cost of borrowing will rise.
Lowering the interest rate has the opposite effect, encouraging people to spend more, but this can lead to inflation. Inflation is the rate at which the prices of goods and services increase. A high inflation rate means we end up paying more for the things we spend our money on than previously.
Because of the effect a change in the base rate can have on people’s spending habits, the base rate is a key part of maintaining a stable economy.
Historically, interest rates have remained relatively stable throughout UK history since the Bank of England was founded in 1694 but certain periods in base rate history stand out:
UK record of interest rate stability (April 1719 - June 1822) - from April 1719 to June 1822, the base rate remained at 5% before going down to 4%. That’s over 100 years of stability
Highest ever interest rate (November 1979) - the base rate hit its highest peak ever at 17%. It remained at 17% until 3 July 1980
Lowest ever interest rate (March 2020) - the base rate dropped to a historic low of 0.1% on 19 March 2020 where it stayed until December 2021
Source: Bank of England
The Bank of England responds to a number of economic indicators when setting the base rate. If you’re trying to predict whether rates will rise or fall in the future, keep an eye out for these key factors:
Inflation rate
The Bank of England aims to keep inflation at a target level by adjusting the base rate accordingly. If the UK inflation rate rises and remains high, the BoE is more likely to increase the base rate.
Economic growth
The Bank of England may raise the base rate to cool down the economy when it’s growing rapidly. Conversely, the BoE may lower rates to stimulate economic activity during periods of slower growth.
Unemployment rate
Lower interest rates encourage borrowing and support job creation, so a high unemployment rate might encourage the BoE to reduce its base rate. On the other hand, rising employment numbers increase the chance of a base rate increase.
YOUR HOME/PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.
The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.
Uswitch makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions.
Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850. You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website.
Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH.
Mojo Mortgages is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). Mojo are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215)
Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.