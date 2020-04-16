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Bank of England base rate

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We explain what the Bank of England base rate is and how it affects the cost of your mortgage to help you avoid paying more than you need to.

What is the current base rate?

The current BoE (Bank of England) base interest rate is 3.75%, following the most recent Monetary Policy Committee on 17 September 2026, where they chose to hold the rate.

When is the Bank of England base rate's next review?

The Bank of England next meet on 5 November 2026 to make a decision on the base rate. They meet every six weeks, but in times of crisis may meet more frequently.

What is the Bank of England base rate?

The base rate is an interest rate set by the Bank of England (BoE). It’s the amount the Bank of England charges UK banks to borrow money.

The amount UK banks charge their customers to borrow money is often influenced by the base rate. As a mortgage is a form of borrowing money, any change in the Bank of England base rate has the potential to affect your mortgage interest rate.

How you’re affected will depend on the type of mortgage deal you have.

What dates will the Monetary Policy Committee meet this year?

BOE 2026 Meeting Dates

Month2026 Confirmed Meeting Dates
February 2026Thursday 5 February 2026
March 2026Thursday 19 March 2026
April 2026Thursday 30 April 2026
June 2026Thursday 18 June 2026
July 2026Thursday 30 July 2026
September 2026Thursday 17 September 2026
November 2026Thursday 5 November 2026
December 2026Thursday 17 December 2026

How do changes in the base rate affect tracker-rate mortgages?

If you have a tracker mortgage, the rate is usually directly linked to the BoE base rate.

So if the base rate increases or decreases, your mortgage rate will change by the same amount. For example, after an increase of 0.5%, the average monthly repayment for a £200,000 loan will cost £57 extra. Similarly, a decrease of 0.5% could lower monthly repayments by roughly the same amount.

How do changes in the base rate affect fixed-rate mortgages?

Your payments won’t be affected if you have a fixed-rate mortgage until your fixed period ends. However, once your fixed-rate deal ends, you’ll be moved onto your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR), which is likely to be higher.

It’s usually a good idea to look into new deals within the last six months of your existing deal - to avoid paying interest at a higher rate. However, base rate increases could mean the best mortgage deals available are more expensive than the last time you got a mortgage. Each lender sets their own fixed-rate mortgage deals, and not all lenders will interpret market rates and adjust their fixed-rates in the same way. This means it's always worth looking at what's available, especially compared to the SVR.

Whether your current deal is coming to an end or you just want to discuss your options, a broker like our partner Mojo Mortgages can help you compare deals from across a wide range of lenders.

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How do changes in the base rate affect SVR and discount-rate mortgages?

If you’re on an SVR, or a discount rate mortgage set on your lender’s SVR, normally base rate changes influence your rate, although don't directly affect it. SVRs are usually set pre-emptively of expected market fluctuations, meaning they've often already risen (or fallen) before the base rate is announced.

Should I fix my mortgage rate now?

If you’re within the last six months of any type of mortgage deal at the moment, it’s absolutely worth speaking to a broker to look at the potential fixed-rate options available. It’s possible to lock in a deal with most lenders up to six months before your existing deal ends, and you're not tied to this rate until it does.

Those coming out of previous three and five year fixed-rate deals that were fixed when interest rates were much lower across the board, will almost certainly see a rise in the rates available to them when remortgaging. However, at the current time, both two and five-year fixes are still likely to be cheaper than staying on your lender’s SVR.

You may find it helpful to speak to a mortgage broker like our partner, Mojo Mortgages, who'll provide tailored advice on the mortgage options available to you.

Speak to an expert about mortgage rates

I’m in the process of switching mortgage rates, what can I do? 

Whether you’re buying a new house or remortgaging, you’ll be able to change mortgage deals right up until you’re close to completion. This gives you peace of mind that, should the rate drop, you still have the option to secure the lowest rates available to you. 

Once you have completed, early repayment charges may apply if you choose to switch to a different mortgage.

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See how the cost of your mortgage repayments could be impacted by interest rate changes.

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UK interest rates

You might have heard the Bank of England base rate referred to as the UK interest rate.

Banks will often set their own interest rates based on the current UK interest rate (base rate). How the rate impacts you will depend on whether you’re borrowing or saving money with your bank.

If you’re borrowing money through a mortgage or loan, your bank will charge you interest for borrowing that money. The interest rate is what is used to calculate the actual amount you’ll be charged. It’s a percentage of the total amount borrowed.

For example you might borrow £100. If the bank’s annual interest rate is 1%, you’ll pay £1 in interest over a year.

An increase in the current base rate is normally a bad thing if you’re borrowing money as your bank is likely to charge you a higher rate of interest, meaning you pay more.

When you save money, the bank will pay interest to you. That’s because, when you save, you’re handing your money over to the bank. This means you’re effectively lending the money to it so it needs to pay you interest for borrowing the money from you.

If you’re saving money, a rise in the UK interest rate is likely to benefit you as you’ll be earning more from the higher interest rate.

Speak to an expert about current 2025 rates

When does the base rate change?

The Bank of England meet every six weeks to decide whether or not the base rate should change. The base rate does not necessarily change every time they meet, however.

The Bank of England raises and lowers its interest rate to help influence the UK economy. If the Bank of England makes the decision to raise interest rates, it encourages people to save more as they will get a higher interest rate on their money and the cost of borrowing will rise. 

Lowering the interest rate has the opposite effect, encouraging people to spend more, but this can lead to inflation. Inflation is the rate at which the prices of goods and services increase. A high inflation rate means we end up paying more for the things we spend our money on than previously.

Because of the effect a change in the base rate can have on people’s spending habits, the base rate is a key part of maintaining a stable economy.

Bank of England base rate history

Historically, interest rates have remained relatively stable throughout UK history since the Bank of England was founded in 1694 but certain periods in base rate history stand out:

  • UK record of interest rate stability (April 1719 - June 1822) - from April 1719 to June 1822, the base rate remained at 5% before going down to 4%. That’s over 100 years of stability

  • Highest ever interest rate (November 1979) - the base rate hit its highest peak ever at 17%. It remained at 17% until 3 July 1980

  • Lowest ever interest rate (March 2020) - the base rate dropped to a historic low of 0.1% on 19 March 2020 where it stayed until December 2021

Bank of England base rate changes since 1975

Source: Bank of England

How to predict when the Bank of England base rate might change

The Bank of England responds to a number of economic indicators when setting the base rate. If you’re trying to predict whether rates will rise or fall in the future, keep an eye out for these key factors: 

  • Inflation rate

The Bank of England aims to keep inflation at a target level by adjusting the base rate accordingly. If the UK inflation rate rises and remains high, the BoE is more likely to increase the base rate. 

  • Economic growth

The Bank of England may raise the base rate to cool down the economy when it’s growing rapidly. Conversely, the BoE may lower rates to stimulate economic activity during periods of slower growth. 

  • Unemployment rate

Lower interest rates encourage borrowing and support job creation, so a high unemployment rate might encourage the BoE to reduce its base rate. On the other hand, rising employment numbers increase the chance of a base rate increase. 

Read more

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UK Mortgage News - Latest Insights & Predictions | Thursday 17 September 2026

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