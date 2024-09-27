Average time to evict a tenant: How long do evictions really take?

There may be a variety of reasons for choosing to evict your tenant(s) during a fixed-term tenancy, including rent arrears or antisocial behaviour.

The process may appear daunting at first, but this guide covers everything you need to know to ensure you are within your legal rights, and the average time taken to evict a tenant so you know what to expect.

Evicting a tenant

In the UK, the two types of eviction notices you may issue your tenant(s) are a Section 8 or a Section 21.

What is a Section 8?

A Section 8 notice can be used for tenants in an assured shorthold tenancy and requires the landlord to provide a legal reason for the eviction. Typically, Section 8s are issued due to the tenant being in rent arrears, but they may also be issued for anti-social behaviour or if the tenant has breached the terms of the contract.

How much notice do you need to give for a Section 8 eviction?

When you issue a Section 8 to your tenant(s), you must include written details on the grounds for possession and when you intend to begin court proceedings. Which grounds you use determines how much notice of court action you must give.

For grounds 8, 10, and 11 (all related to rent arrears), ground 12 (the tenant has broken a term of their rental agreement), and ground 13 (the tenant has allowed the property’s condition to worsen), you must provide your tenant(s) with at least two weeks’ notice of when you intend to begin court action.

For ground 14 (the tenant is causing a nuisance to neighbours and/or they have a criminal conviction related to the property or area), you may apply to the court as soon as you have issued the tenant(s) the Section 8 notice.

How long does a Section 8 take?

Once you have decided to begin court action, your tenant will receive a letter from the court with details for their hearing – this is typically set three to eight weeks from the date of the letter.

If the court supports the grounds for eviction, they will issue a possession order - over the last year Q1 2023-Q1 2024), it has taken between 11.5 and 12.6 weeks, on average, for an order to be issued.

What is a Section 21?

The most common form of eviction, a Section 21 notice begins the legal process of ending an assured shorthold tenancy and is known as a ‘no fault’ eviction, as landlords do not require grounds to evict their tenant(s).

How many month’s notice do you need to give for a Section 21 eviction?

After you have issued a Section 21 to your tenant(s), they typically have a two-month notice period to vacate your property. However, this may be longer if, for instance, they pay rent in three-month instalments (therefore, the notice period will be three months).

How long does a Section 21 take?

If the tenant does not leave the property within their notice period, you will have to apply to the courts for a possession order.

You can do this as soon as the notice period has run out, but it must be done within six months of the first issuance of the Section 21. If the tenant has the right to a longer notice period, you must apply for a possession order within four months of the end date of the notice.

In the first quarter of 2024, the average time for a possession order to be issued was 12.3 weeks from the claim date.

UK eviction statistics

How many landlord possession claims are made each year?

Since the first quarter of 2023, the greatest number of landlord possession claims filed in county courts was during Q3 of 2023. During this period, nearly 25,000 (24,992) possession claims were made.

A breakdown of landlord possession claims that lead to orders, warrants and repossessions in the county courts (2023-2024)