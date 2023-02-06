HMO mortgages

The term HMO is commonly used in property investment to describe a house in multiple occupation. This is a residential property that is rented to multiple tenants from different households, for example, a student let.

HMO properties provide great investment opportunities for landlords because higher returns are possible from multiple tenants. However, this also makes them a greater risk, so it can be more difficult to secure a mortgage for this type of buy-to-let, compared to a standard single tenancy property.

HMO properties could include any of the following building types, but it’s how you intend to let them to tenants that determines whether you will need a traditional buy-to-let or an HMO buy-to-let mortgage:

Bedsits

House shares

Private halls of residence

Self-contained flats

Cluster Flats

Hostels

On-site business accommodation for employees

In order to be classed as a HMO tenancy, however, the property would need to be let to three or more tenants from different households or families on separate tenancies. There also needs to be an element of shared facilities between tenants, for example, kitchen, bathroom, lounge, or similar communal provisions.