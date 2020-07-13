How do ltd company buy-to-let mortgages work?

They work in the same way as a regular buy-to-let mortgage, with the only exception being that you’ll need an SPV solely for the purpose of managing your residential rental portfolio, in order to get one. A handful of specialised lenders may consider multi-purpose company applicants, but this is fairly unusual and only usually offered to well established businesses.

For many people, managing residential lettings purchases through a limited company, rather than in your own name, can reduce the tax burden on your business. However, as this will depend on your personal circumstances, it’s always best to speak to a tax specialist before taking an action.

When using a limited company buy-to-let mortgage you’ll pay corporation tax, rather than income tax on your rental income. As corporation tax is typically set at a lower rate than income tax, this could mean big savings, particularly if you’re in the additional or higher rate income tax bracket.

It’s also a good way to separate your business and personal financial liabilities, providing some added protection against the potential for personal loss.

There can be no more than four directors in any SPV making an application for a limited company buy-to-let mortgages, and each director will also need to provide a personal guarantee on the loan repayments.