 Skip to main content

Stamp duty calculator

Find out how much stamp duty land tax (SDLT) you have to pay.

Stamp duty calculator
Trustpilot

What is stamp duty?

Stamp duty is a type of tax which is due on residential properties or land bought in England or Northern Ireland for £250,000 or more. It’s also known as SDLT (Stamp Duty Land Tax).

Our stamp duty calculator can help you determine how much you’ll need to pay, based on your property price and buyer status - as not everyone pays the same rate. 

You can also use this calculator to work out the equivalent tax if you’re buying land or property in Scotland (LBTT - Land and Buildings Transaction Tax) and Wales (LTT - Land Transaction Tax).

How to pay stamp duty

You pay stamp duty based on your status as a buyer and the value of the property or land you’re buying. 

Usually you’ll need to pay when your property value reaches a certain threshold, but the threshold that applies to you will differ depending on whether you’re buying your first home, second (main and only) home or an additional home on top of your main home - such as a buy-to-let property or holiday home, for example.

For the majority of purchases, your solicitor will arrange the stamp duty payment for you, but the responsibility to make sure you’ve paid what you owe lies with you as the buyer - so be sure to check with them. 

If your solicitor does not pay on your behalf, you can pay in the following ways: 

England and Northern Ireland

  • Find your UTRN (11 digit reference number on your submission receipt or paper return

  • Pay via online banking using HMRCs’ bank details. If you don’t have online banking you can use a debit card in most banks or a cheque by post

Wales

  • Submit a return registering the transaction on the Welsh Revenue Authority's (WRA) site 

  • Find your UTRN or the reference "postcode\ surname of buyer" - as UTRNs are not always issued immediately

  • Pay via online banking using WRA's bank details

Scotland

  • Submit an online return registering the transaction on Revenue Scotland's site

  • Find your transaction reference (13 digit reference number beginning with 'RS' on the receipt for your online return

  • Pay via online banking using Revenue Scotland’s bank details

Stamp duty rates

Stamp duty rates vary depending on the cost of the property or land that you’re buying and are charged on the element of that cost that exceeds the threshold for your buyer type. This table shows the rates at each threshold, but our calculator can help you work out the exact amount you’ll owe:

How much stamp duty do I need to pay?

SDLT Thresholds - Applicable in England and Northern Ireland for First-time buyers

Property or land value Rate on main home
£0 - £425,000 0%
£425,001 - £625,0003% on the element £425,001+
£625,001 - £925,000 5%
£925,001 - £1,500,000 10%
£1,500,001 + 12%

SDLT thresholds - Applicable in England and Northern Ireland for other buyers

Property or land valueRate on main home Rate on second and subsequently owned homes including BTL
£0 - £250,000 0%3%
£250,000 - £925,000 5% 8%
£925,001 - £1,500,000 10% 13%
£1,500,001 + 12% 15%

Rates also vary depending on where you buy in the UK, as Scotland has the slightly different LBTT and Wales LTT. 

LBTT rates in Scotland

Property or land value Rate on main home Rate on second and subsequently owned homes including BTL
£0 - £145,000 (For first-time buyers £0 - £175,000)0% 6% on any property over £40,000 N/A for first-time buyers
£145,001 - £250,000 2%8%
£250,001 - £325,000 5% 11%
£325,001 – £750,000 10% 16%
£750,001 + 12% 18%

LLT rates in Wales

Property or land value Rate on main home Rate on second and subsequently owned homes including BTL
£0 - £225,0000% 4% - on up to £180,000 7.5% - from £180,001 to £250,000
£225,001 – £400,000 6% 9%
£400,001 – £750,000 7.5% 11.5%
£750,001 – £1,500,000 10%14%
£1,500,001 + 12% 16%

Stamp duty for first-time buyers

If you’re buying your first property in England or Northern Ireland, you won’t have to pay any stamp duty unless your home costs more than £425,000. If it costs between £425,00 and £625,000 you also benefit from a discount rate of 3%, which is only payable on the element above £425,000. 

This is due to the first-time buyer stamp duty relief available in these countries, however, you must be a true first-time buyer to qualify for this relief. This means that:

  • You must not have owned (or part-owned) a property anywhere in the world before, even if it was bought for you, you bought it without a mortgage or inherited it

  • If buying a property jointly with others, all applicants must qualify as a first-time buyer under the above definition

  • You must be buying your first and only residential property, the relief won’t apply if you’re buying a buy-to-let property as a first-time buyer

In Scotland there is a small additional allowance (+£30,000) on top of the usual threshold before LBTT is due if you're a first-time buyer, but in Wales there is no allowance for first-time buyers - they pay the same LTT rates as other buyers.

Buy-to-let and second home stamp duty

Any home that you purchase in addition to your main home will be liable for additional stamp duty at a rate of +3% in England and Northern Ireland and +4% in Scotland and Wales. 

If you will only temporarily own two properties, for example, if you buy a new home before having sold your main home, you will be liable for the additional rate of stamp duty temporarily. 

Once you’ve sold the original property and are able to prove that you only own one property, you can request a refund within three years of your completion date.

Stamp duty FAQs