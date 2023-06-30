What is stamp duty?

Stamp duty is a type of tax which is due on residential properties or land bought in England or Northern Ireland for £250,000 or more. It’s also known as SDLT (Stamp Duty Land Tax).

Our stamp duty calculator can help you determine how much you’ll need to pay, based on your property price and buyer status - as not everyone pays the same rate.

You can also use this calculator to work out the equivalent tax if you’re buying land or property in Scotland (LBTT - Land and Buildings Transaction Tax) and Wales (LTT - Land Transaction Tax).

How to pay stamp duty

You pay stamp duty based on your status as a buyer and the value of the property or land you’re buying.

Usually you’ll need to pay when your property value reaches a certain threshold, but the threshold that applies to you will differ depending on whether you’re buying your first home, second (main and only) home or an additional home on top of your main home - such as a buy-to-let property or holiday home, for example.

For the majority of purchases, your solicitor will arrange the stamp duty payment for you, but the responsibility to make sure you’ve paid what you owe lies with you as the buyer - so be sure to check with them.

If your solicitor does not pay on your behalf, you can pay in the following ways: