Find out how much stamp duty land tax (SDLT) you have to pay.
Stamp duty is a type of tax which is due on residential properties or land bought in England or Northern Ireland for £250,000 or more. It’s also known as SDLT (Stamp Duty Land Tax).
Our stamp duty calculator can help you determine how much you’ll need to pay, based on your property price and buyer status - as not everyone pays the same rate.
You can also use this calculator to work out the equivalent tax if you’re buying land or property in Scotland (LBTT - Land and Buildings Transaction Tax) and Wales (LTT - Land Transaction Tax).
You pay stamp duty based on your status as a buyer and the value of the property or land you’re buying.
Usually you’ll need to pay when your property value reaches a certain threshold, but the threshold that applies to you will differ depending on whether you’re buying your first home, second (main and only) home or an additional home on top of your main home - such as a buy-to-let property or holiday home, for example.
For the majority of purchases, your solicitor will arrange the stamp duty payment for you, but the responsibility to make sure you’ve paid what you owe lies with you as the buyer - so be sure to check with them.
If your solicitor does not pay on your behalf, you can pay in the following ways:
England and Northern Ireland
Find your UTRN (11 digit reference number on your submission receipt or paper return
Pay via online banking using HMRCs’ bank details. If you don’t have online banking you can use a debit card in most banks or a cheque by post
Wales
Submit a return registering the transaction on the Welsh Revenue Authority's (WRA) site
Find your UTRN or the reference "postcode\ surname of buyer" - as UTRNs are not always issued immediately
Pay via online banking using WRA's bank details
Scotland
Submit an online return registering the transaction on Revenue Scotland's site
Find your transaction reference (13 digit reference number beginning with 'RS' on the receipt for your online return
Pay via online banking using Revenue Scotland’s bank details
Stamp duty rates vary depending on the cost of the property or land that you’re buying and are charged on the element of that cost that exceeds the threshold for your buyer type. This table shows the rates at each threshold, but our calculator can help you work out the exact amount you’ll owe:
SDLT Thresholds - Applicable in England and Northern Ireland for First-time buyers
|Property or land value
|Rate on main home
|£0 - £425,000
|0%
|£425,001 - £625,000
|3% on the element £425,001+
|£625,001 - £925,000
|5%
|£925,001 - £1,500,000
|10%
|£1,500,001 +
|12%
SDLT thresholds - Applicable in England and Northern Ireland for other buyers
|Property or land value
|Rate on main home
|Rate on second and subsequently owned homes including BTL
|£0 - £250,000
|0%
|3%
|£250,000 - £925,000
|5%
|8%
|£925,001 - £1,500,000
|10%
|13%
|£1,500,001 +
|12%
|15%
Rates also vary depending on where you buy in the UK, as Scotland has the slightly different LBTT and Wales LTT.
LBTT rates in Scotland
|Property or land value
|Rate on main home
|Rate on second and subsequently owned homes including BTL
|£0 - £145,000 (For first-time buyers £0 - £175,000)
|0%
|6% on any property over £40,000 N/A for first-time buyers
|£145,001 - £250,000
|2%
|8%
|£250,001 - £325,000
|5%
|11%
|£325,001 – £750,000
|10%
|16%
|£750,001 +
|12%
|18%
LLT rates in Wales
|Property or land value
|Rate on main home
|Rate on second and subsequently owned homes including BTL
|£0 - £225,000
|0%
|4% - on up to £180,000 7.5% - from £180,001 to £250,000
|£225,001 – £400,000
|6%
|9%
|£400,001 – £750,000
|7.5%
|11.5%
|£750,001 – £1,500,000
|10%
|14%
|£1,500,001 +
|12%
|16%
If you’re buying your first property in England or Northern Ireland, you won’t have to pay any stamp duty unless your home costs more than £425,000. If it costs between £425,00 and £625,000 you also benefit from a discount rate of 3%, which is only payable on the element above £425,000.
This is due to the first-time buyer stamp duty relief available in these countries, however, you must be a true first-time buyer to qualify for this relief. This means that:
You must not have owned (or part-owned) a property anywhere in the world before, even if it was bought for you, you bought it without a mortgage or inherited it
If buying a property jointly with others, all applicants must qualify as a first-time buyer under the above definition
You must be buying your first and only residential property, the relief won’t apply if you’re buying a buy-to-let property as a first-time buyer
In Scotland there is a small additional allowance (+£30,000) on top of the usual threshold before LBTT is due if you're a first-time buyer, but in Wales there is no allowance for first-time buyers - they pay the same LTT rates as other buyers.
Any home that you purchase in addition to your main home will be liable for additional stamp duty at a rate of +3% in England and Northern Ireland and +4% in Scotland and Wales.
If you will only temporarily own two properties, for example, if you buy a new home before having sold your main home, you will be liable for the additional rate of stamp duty temporarily.
Once you’ve sold the original property and are able to prove that you only own one property, you can request a refund within three years of your completion date.
Stamp duty (SDLT) is due within 14 days of completing your home purchase in England and Northern Ireland.
LBTT is due within 30 days of completing your home purchase in Scotland
Penalties and interest are likely to apply in all cases, should you miss this deadline.
Stamp duty rates don’t vary based on the property type, only the property value. Therefore you’ll pay the same amount of stamp duty no matter whether your home is a new build or not.
Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) is sometimes payable when you buy a home through shared ownership, however, there are different rules surrounding the amount payable and when you need to pay it.
You can choose to either:
make a one-off payment based on the market value of the property - Or -
pay SDLT in stages
This can be more complex to work out so it’s a good idea to use the gov.uk guide on SDTL for shared ownership.
You can look at the gov.wales site for information on LTT payable on shared ownership properties in Wales.
For the rules surrounding LBTT on shared equity homes in Scotland please contact Revenue Scotland.
Theoretically, most lenders will allow you to add the cost of stamp duty to your mortgage, so long as you meet the affordability for the additional borrowing. However, this means you’ll pay more overall, as you’ll be charged interest on the stamp duty.
There’s also a potential that this could affect your LTV (loan to value) ratio, depending on the amount of stamp duty owed.
A stamp duty threshold is the level of value where the stamp duty begins to apply - so, for example, in England and Northern Ireland, this would be £250,000 - unless you’re a first-time buyer.
Non-residential property and land, or in other words, those used for commercial, leisure and agricultural and forestry purposes becomes liable for SDLT when it’s valued at £150,000 or more.
You pay 2% SDLT for non-residential property or land valued at between £150,000 and £250,000 and at 5% for anything above £250,000.
This rate also applies if you purchase six or more residential properties in one transaction.
You won’t need to pay stamp duty if you’re using a self-build mortgage to build your own home - although you may need to pay it on the land if it meets the residential land threshold.
