Unlike a residential mortgage, which is usually taken out on a property you intend to live in, a commercial mortgage lets you buy one or more properties either to use for your business or to rent out as an investment.
Depending on your business, you could be offered quotes for interest only or repayment mortgages. Some lenders offer interest rolled up mortgages, which means you make no payments on the commercial mortgage until the end of the term.
Lending criteria tends to be stricter with commercial mortgages, meaning you'll usually need a higher deposit of at least 25%. If you have equity in another existing property you own, some lenders will allow you to use that as a deposit instead. You will then be able to get up to a 75% LTV loan secured against the property.
You could borrow between £50,000 and £40 million on a commercial mortgage.
You will pay your commercial mortgage lender monthly over a term of between a month and 30 years.
You won't pay anything until you decide to go ahead. Your broker will explain the full costs of each deal, including:
If you've taken out a domestic mortgage, you will already be familiar with the common fees associated with mortgages. The same fees are typically applied to commercial mortgages.
Different lenders vary in which fees they charge, from valuation to arrangement fees. The amount will either be a set fee, or dependent on how much you borrow.
The rates you're offered depend on how much you borrow and your company's finances.
There are a number of factors which may affect the chances of your mortgage application being accepted. Lenders will consider:
Your company's income, assets, and credit record
Your personal finances
Affordability based on your company's profits
If you plan to rent out the property, lenders may also look at the finances of your tenants.
No, unlike other mortgages, commercial mortgages are not regulated by the FCA.
You could get a commercial mortgage for a range of property types, including:
Shops and retail premises
Office buildings
Pubs and hotels
Commercial or residential buy to let investment properties
Warehouses and factories
Farms and land
Professional practices (e.g. solicitors' offices)
You can get a commercial mortgage in your own name or held by a:
Limited company
Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)
SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle)
SIPP/SSAS
Trust
Offshore company
