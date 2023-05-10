What is a retirement interest only (RIO) mortgage?

Retirement interest-only mortgages are a mortgage product available to the over 50s, although many lenders have a minimum age limit of 55. They have no end term, so you won’t need to repay the capital (loan) in your lifetime, just the interest charged on it.

This can be a helpful option for those older applicants who can't meet the affordability criteria for a traditional mortgage or remortgage. They are often used by people who can’t afford to repay the final lump sum on the standard interest-only mortgage they took out to buy their home, but don’t want to sell it.

They can also be used to borrow money against the equity in your home for other purposes, much like with an equity release product.