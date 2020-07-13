Interest Only Mortgage Deals | Uswitch

Fees involved in interest-only mortgages

You’ll pay mortgage set-up fees when you take out the loan. Typically, these include product, valuation and legal fees, although some deals don’t charge them. These fees will be the same whether you take out your mortgage on an interest-only or repayment basis.

The main difference in cost is how much interest you’ll end up paying. For example, let’s say you borrowed £160,000 to buy a £200,000 home at a fixed rate of 3.35% for five years followed by a standard variable rate (SVR) of 5.75% over a 25-year term.

On a repayment basis, your initial monthly repayments will be £788. At the end of the 25 years, you’ll have paid a total of £281,045 including interest of £119,361 and product and valuation fees.

If you took the same mortgage out on an interest-only basis, your initial payments would be £447, and you would end up paying interest of £210,801. Once you add on product and valuation fees and the original loan amount of £160,000, you would end up spending £372,485 in total – more than £90,000 extra.