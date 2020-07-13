Interest Only Mortgage Deals | Uswitch

Tell us about yourself and get personalised results in two minutes...
There are two main ways of paying off your mortgage: repayment and interest-only. With a repayment mortgage, you pay an amount towards the original sum borrowed plus interest, meaning that you are guaranteed to have paid off the mortgage by the end of the term.
With an interest-only mortgage, you only pay the interest on the balance of your mortgage each month, so you still owe the whole amount you borrowed at the end of the term.
Interest-only mortgages have lower monthly payments than repayment mortgages, but they are riskier as you may find you don’t have enough money to pay off the mortgage when the time comes. They are also more expensive as you pay interest on the whole amount you borrowed over the life of the mortgage.
As you only pay the interest each month with an interest-only mortgage, you have to repay the original amount borrowed at the end of the mortgage term. You can raise the lump sum required to make this final payment in several ways. The most common are:
Selling your home and using the proceeds of the sale to repay the debt
Using a “repayment vehicle” – an investment or savings account that matures alongside the mortgage to cover the amount you owe by the end of the term
Both approaches have risks. In the first scenario, where you’re gambling on house prices rising to pay off your mortgage debt and potentially make a profit, you could end up owing more than your home is worth if house prices fall, leaving you unable to afford to buy another home. In the second situation, an investment might not grow enough by the end of the term to give you sufficient funds to pay off your debt.
The main difference is how you pay off the original amount you borrowed, which affects the amount of interest you pay overall.
With an interest-only mortgage, you pay off just the interest each month, which gives you lower monthly repayments. However, if you’re also paying money into an investment as a repayment vehicle you need to factor this amount into your mortgage costs too.
As the amount you owe won’t go down during the term, interest is calculated on the whole amount throughout. You won’t have paid any part of the mortgage off at the end of the term.
With a repayment mortgage, your monthly repayments will consist partly of an interest payment and partly of an amount towards the capital you originally borrowed. Over time the proportion that goes towards the interest decreases and the proportion that goes towards the capital increases.
As you’re gradually reducing the amount you owe, interest is calculated on a smaller amount each time. You’ll have paid the whole mortgage off by the end of the term.
Although interest-only mortgages can be risky, there are benefits:
Your monthly repayments are lower than with a repayment mortgage
You might be able to afford a more expensive property as a result
If you’re paying into an investment, it could grow to more than your mortgage debt
Interest-only mortgages can be used to purchase buy-to-let properties to keep costs down
There are a number of potential downsides to interest-only mortgages:
You have to pay off the whole amount you borrowed at the end of the term
You could be tempted to buy a property you can’t really afford
An investment you’re paying into might not grow enough to pay off the mortgage
Selling your home won’t give you enough to pay it off if house prices fall
You’ll pay mortgage set-up fees when you take out the loan. Typically, these include product, valuation and legal fees, although some deals don’t charge them. These fees will be the same whether you take out your mortgage on an interest-only or repayment basis.
The main difference in cost is how much interest you’ll end up paying. For example, let’s say you borrowed £160,000 to buy a £200,000 home at a fixed rate of 3.35% for five years followed by a standard variable rate (SVR) of 5.75% over a 25-year term.
On a repayment basis, your initial monthly repayments will be £788. At the end of the 25 years, you’ll have paid a total of £281,045 including interest of £119,361 and product and valuation fees.
If you took the same mortgage out on an interest-only basis, your initial payments would be £447, and you would end up paying interest of £210,801. Once you add on product and valuation fees and the original loan amount of £160,000, you would end up spending £372,485 in total – more than £90,000 extra.
In reality, though, you would save money on both a repayment and interest-only mortgage if you switch to a new deal at the end of the five-year fixed period rather than paying the lender’s SVR, so would end up paying less over the 25 years.
There are a number of things you can do at the end of an interest-only mortgage to either repay the loan or continue paying it off.
If you have the cash available – from savings or an inheritance, for example – or the investment you used as a repayment vehicle has grown enough to pay off the mortgage, you can pay back the loan. If the investment has grown to more than your mortgage debt, you might have even made a profit.
You could ask your lender to switch your mortgage to a repayment one if you’re still within your mortgage term. This means you’ll start to pay off the capital as well as the interest. Bear in mind that your repayments will go up. You may also be able to have a part-repayment and part-interest-only mortgage.
If you’re not in a position to pay off the mortgage at the end of the term you could remortgage your property to a new deal with your current lender or a different one on either a repayment or interest-only basis. You’ll need to meet the lender’s criteria, though, so there’s no guarantee that this will be possible.
Another option is to sell your property to pay off the mortgage as long as its value hasn’t fallen since you took it out. You’ll still need somewhere to live, so you’ll need to be able to afford to either buy another property or rent. You might be planning to downsize, though, so will be buying a cheaper property.
