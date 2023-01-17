What is a lifetime mortgage?

Lifetime mortgages make up around 99% of all equity release transactions in the UK, likely as they're more flexible than the alternative equity release product, home reversion. If you’re a homeowner aged fifty-five or above, they allow you to borrow money against the cost of your home that won’t need to be repaid during your lifetime.

Although you are charged interest on your borrowing, there is no obligation to make any repayments throughout the mortgage term, as it is ‘rolled up’ into the total amount you owe and repaid alongside the amount you borrowed, when your home is sold. This is typically once all applicants have passed away or moved into long-term care.

With a lifetime mortgage you’re able to stay in your home for the rest of your life if you want to, however, you also have the option to move elsewhere, so long as the new property meets lender criteria.