The best way to limit any worries that you may have about taking out equity release is to choose a ERC (Equity Release Council) certified expert adviser and ensure you thoroughly understand all of the risks involved with equity release. The main things to consider will vary slightly depending on which type you opt for, but in both cases you will need to consider:

Impact on inheritance

If you’re hoping to leave an inheritance behind for loved ones, it’s important to understand the impact equity release will have on this. Some plans allow you to 'ring fence' some of your home’s value for inheritance purposes. This is known as the ‘inheritance protection guarantee’ and might be a valuable option if leaving an inheritance is important to you.

Whether any means tested benefits you have would be affected

If you receive means-tested benefits from the government, taking a large lump sum payment of any kind can affect your eligibility to them, as you may end up above the savings threshold. Therefore taking a large lump sum during equity release won't be beneficial to everyone.

It may be possible to prevent this by taking a smaller upfront lump sum and split the remaining loan into regular payments. Speak to an equity release expert about your benefits if you are concerned about this.