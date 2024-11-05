Finding a job as a student can be a daunting prospect, especially if you’ve never had one before. With limited experience and little to show on your CV, simply finding somewhere to give you an interview can feel like an impossible task.

Fortunately, as part of our student hub, help is on hand—we've created the go-to resource for any student looking for work.

Look for a part-time job before the academic year starts

The earlier you start looking for a job, the better. By the time the academic year starts many of the positions, especially those on campus, will have already been snapped up. Ideally you should start searching for a job in the summer, as most will not require you to start straight away.

It’s best to draw up a shortlist of potential jobs that would interest you and then apply for a few of them before you start university. There may be a mad rush during freshers week and the first few weeks of your course, so if you already have an interview lined up then you’re in a really good place. Employers will also admire you for your organisation skills and diligence when it comes to applying early.

Perfect your CV

Knowing how to write a CV as a student, especially when you have very limited experience, can feel like an impossible task. It can feel as though you have nothing to offer, especially if your main focus has been on acing your GCSEs and A-Levels.