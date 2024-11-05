Finding a job as a student can be a daunting prospect, especially if you’ve never had one before. With limited experience and little to show on your CV, simply finding somewhere to give you an interview can feel like an impossible task.
Fortunately, as part of our student hub, help is on hand—we've created the go-to resource for any student looking for work.
Look for a part-time job before the academic year starts
The earlier you start looking for a job, the better. By the time the academic year starts many of the positions, especially those on campus, will have already been snapped up. Ideally you should start searching for a job in the summer, as most will not require you to start straight away.
It’s best to draw up a shortlist of potential jobs that would interest you and then apply for a few of them before you start university. There may be a mad rush during freshers week and the first few weeks of your course, so if you already have an interview lined up then you’re in a really good place. Employers will also admire you for your organisation skills and diligence when it comes to applying early.
Perfect your CV
Knowing how to write a CV as a student, especially when you have very limited experience, can feel like an impossible task. It can feel as though you have nothing to offer, especially if your main focus has been on acing your GCSEs and A-Levels.
A factor that can improve any student’s employability is having a driver’s license. Compare cheap student car insurance for the best deals to save your pennies.
Take part in extracurricular activities
This is hard to rectify at short notice, but if you’re starting first year and thinking about getting a part-time position in second or third year, taking part in extracurricular activities at university is a great way to go.
There are plenty of activities on offer at universities, from the more obvious, such as sports and activities clubs, to nicher societies about Pokemon or Lego. Alternatively, you can do volunteering in the local community as well as working for a charity.
By engaging in as many extracurricular activities as possible, not only will it give you the opportunity to make new friends and have a fun, sociable time at university, it will also make you more employable come the next year.
Demonstrate that you want the job
Once you’ve submitted an application for a job, especially if it is one that you really want, don’t rest on your laurels. If they haven’t responded in a few days then send a follow-up email, or, if the workplace is nearby, go and visit it yourself.
When it comes to the interview make sure you look clean and presentable. For the interview itself, act like you want to be there and maintain eye contact with the people conducting the interview.
Put your social media settings on private
To be on the safe side, make your social media accounts private. Even though employers know that most 18-21-year-olds enjoy at least the occasional wild night out, seeing it all over their Twitter or Instagram just isn’t a great look.
If you’re looking for ways to make your finances stretch during university, our student budgeting guide has a whole host of tips and tricks.
Where to find a job
Job sites
If you’re looking for a job outside the university, then job sites such as Indeed or Reed are the best tools to use. Alternatively, if you have a specific company in mind then go directly to their website and apply there.
Social media
Companies often share job opportunities on sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, so keep your eye on those sites and you might just find the ideal job for you.
There’ll also be specific Facebook groups advertising jobs for students in your area, so keep an eye on these too.
University job fairs
Many universities will organise job fairs throughout the year. These will give you the chance to meet employees directly and showcase some of your skills in person, which is particularly good if you feel like you haven’t got the strongest of CVs.
If you really want to get ahead of the game, find out who might be attending and then research who they are so you’ll stand out when it comes to meeting them.
Friends and family
Your friends and family will always be on hand to give advice as to how to secure a job. It’s also worth asking your flatmates in your student accommodation if they’ve had any luck searching for jobs. They will likely have been through a similar process themselves so will know what steps to follow to be successful. Also, they may know people who themselves are hoping to hire students, and they can point you in their direction.
What jobs can I get as a student?
With more and more students working throughout their studies, it has never been easier to find a job that you can do throughout your time at university. Most universities set aside roles that students can undertake between their lectures and seminars, while there are also the usual jobs in the private sector such as bar work and waiting tables that can provide a much-needed boost to your income.
But working out how to get a job as a student can be one of the hardest parts of university life, that’s why we’ve produced the go-to resource for anyone at university looking for part-time employment.
Campus jobs
Campus jobs can be a great option for students. They are specifically designed to work around your studies, as the universities don’t want you to work too much at the expense of your degree. Plus, they are guaranteed to be nearby as almost all of them will be on campus. There are a range of options so it’s a matter of finding one that suits you.
- Admin assistant: As an admin assistant you will provide general assistance and information to students, as well as performing other office tasks such as answering phone calls and emails, ordering office supplies, running reports and ordering promotional items.
- IT support: This is a great job for those interested in working in IT in the future. You get the chance to work with technical support, assist with the installing, upgrading and repairing of software on the university site and effectively communicating technical issues.
- Hospitality staff: If you work as hospitality staff at a university, you’ll engage in event planning, supplying catering, as well as working with and serving customers.
- Resident assistant: Resident assistants are students that provide support and guidance to new residents on campus. They do this by planning events, responding to issues, and building a community.
- Library worker: As a library assistant you will work to help librarians manage the day-to-day running of a library. This includes putting books in the right sections and ensuring that they are returned on time.
- Student/campus ambassador: One of the most prestigious roles on campus is as a student ambassador. As part of the role, you’ll need to lead activities on open days, address minor behavioural issues and work to create a safe and welcoming environment for all students.
- Student content creator: As part of this role you’ll need to create videos, vlogs, reels and shorts, as well as having the chance to appear in promotional materials. This is the perfect role if your degree involves filmmaking or performing.
- Teaching assistant: Different from a school teaching assistant, one of the main jobs of a graduate teaching assistant is to help academics deliver lectures by preparing lecture slides or researching with other materials.
Part-time work
If you want a job outside of the university bubble there are a host of options in the private sector.
- Bar work: One of the most popular options, bar work involves preparing and serving high-quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, using a till to take orders, keeping the place clean and tidy, as well as checking customer's identification. One of the drawbacks of this position is that you will often have to work nights.
- Waiting tables: As a waiter or waitress, you will welcome diners to the restaurant, present them with a menu, take their orders and bring the food to their tables. It’s a job that requires you to be friendly, attentive and alert.
- Retail: Working in retail is not just running a till. It’s about providing people with useful and helpful customer service as well as information about products and services.
- Mystery shopping: Mystery shopping is a research tool that big companies use to see how their stores are performing. Undercover shoppers will visit the store anonymously and interact with staff and customers alike to evaluate how well the establishment is performing.
- Promotional work: Promotional staff perform many roles, from sending out leaflets, running product demonstrations and exhibitions, to organising entire events.
Online jobs
If you’d prefer to do a job that doesn’t require commuting to another workplace, then perhaps you should consider an online job.
- Content creation: Content creation is a broad term that can mean many different things depending on the context. If you’re working for an agency then they might want you to produce blogs or graphics that help to advertise their company or boost their client’s representation. Alternatively, you can produce your own content via YouTube which can generate its own revenue.
- Completing online surveys: Online surveys are a handy way to produce supplementary income. If you do enough of them they can certainly boost your income in a relatively hassle-free way.
- Data entry: Data entry work is a clerical job that involves typing or voice recording. This helps companies build-up a database so that they can track performance and create reports.
- Social media engagement: If you work in social media engagement you’ll likely have to design and push social media campaigns. This involves keeping track of trending topics and jumping on bandwagons to further your company’s social media performance.
- Tutoring: As an online tutor you will need to develop personalised lesson plans for students, identify students' education needs and devise ways to help them learn, giving them strategies to help them prepare for exams.
FAQs
How many hours a week can students work?
UK students typically have no official work-hour restrictions, but universities often recommend limiting work to 15-20 hours per week to balance studies.
Comparatively, in the UK, international students on a Tier 4 (student) visa can work up to 20 hours per week during term time and full-time during holidays.
How to find a part-time job as a student
- Part-time job sites: CV Library and Save The Student’s Job Finder tool are good examples.
- Social media: Facebook, in particular, often has groups for students where local hospitality vacancies are often posted.
- University job fairs: Most universities put on job fairs throughout the academic year to give students the opportunity to meet employers face-to-face.
- Recruitment agencies: Utilise recruiters to help you secure a role, as they will have a whole host of job openings waiting to be filled.
How much can a student expect to earn?
An employer should pay you the UK national minimum wage per hour. That being said, it’s worth noting that this figure differs depending on your age. For students aged between 18 and 20, the national minimum wage is £8.60 per hour, whereas students aged 21 and over can earn £11.44 per hour.
It’s worth noting that the hourly wage can change depending on the role's location, as London-based students are likely to be paid more due to higher living costs. Similarly, the industry plays a part, as working as a bartender or shop assistant is typically minimum wage. However, students offering tutoring services can expect to earn as much as £35 per hour, depending on their level of expertise.
How to balance working and studying at universityHow much can a student expect to earn?
While having a part-time job is a good idea to help earn some extra money through university, it’s important to ensure that the work doesn’t interfere with your studies. As a general rule of thumb, it’s recommended that students complete no more than 15 hours of work each week, and studying should be the priority – don’t miss lectures or seminars!