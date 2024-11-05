Sorting out accommodation before starting university can be a headache, as you may have only visited the city once or twice, and now you need to decide where you want to live. Those further along in their uni course will also need to determine who they want to live with.

As part of our student hub, we’ve produced the definitive student accommodation guide, offering all the key things you need to know about student accommodation and the costs involved.

Choosing between living at home or opting for student accommodation

This is the first decision to make when considering where to live at university. For many students, this choice is out of their hands as the distance between their home and new place of study is too far. But for those who live local to their campus, this can be a key consideration.

Pros of living at home during your first year

Living at home during your first year might not sound like the dream university experience, but it does have some benefits.

Cheaper than living in student halls: University accommodation can be expensive, especially if you are living in expensive cities like London, and also paying bills in addition rent. The average student pays £86 per month for gas and electricity.

Fewer household chores: With less focus on cooking, cleaning and other household chores, you’ll have the headspace to focus on your studies.

Easier to remain in contact with close friends: If leaving behind close friends and family isn’t the right thing for you at this time, live at home for a little longer while you acclimatise to the pressures of university life.

Cons of living at home during your first year

There are various drawbacks to living at home for the start of your degree: