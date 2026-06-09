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Why buy business travel insurance?
Get cover for business equipment and documents
Protects your essential work items like laptops, phones, and business documents while you travel for work.
Get protection for cancellations and delays
Helps cover costs if a business trip is cancelled, delayed, or cut short due to covered events.
Save on frequent business travel
Annual multi-trip policies can be more cost-effective if you travel regularly for work.
What is business travel insurance and why do I need it?
Business travel insurance is designed for travel where the main purpose of the trip is work-related. This could include:
- Attending conferences or events
- Meeting clients or colleagues
- Travelling for project work or training
It differs from standard travel insurance because it includes cover for business-related risks alongside the usual travel protection. This can include things like business equipment, work laptops, important documents, or company money.
Many standard travel insurance policies won’t cover work-related items or claims linked to business activities, such as cancelling a trip for a business reason.
Using Uswitch can help you compare policies and find cover that matches the needs of your business trip.
What does business travel insurance cover?
Business travel insurance includes core protection alongside cover tailored to work-related travel.
You can typically expect the following:
- Medical emergencies: If you get injured or fall ill while travelling, your policy can cover medical treatment abroad, as well as emergency repatriation if you need to be brought back to the UK.
- Cancellation and curtailment: If your trip is cancelled before you leave or cut short while you’re away due to an insured reason, your policy can help cover the costs involved, including certain unexpected non-business-related events.
- Business equipment and baggage: Your policy can protect company property, equipment, and important documents while you’re travelling, often with higher limits than standard baggage cover.
- Public liability: If you accidentally cause injury to someone or damage property while travelling for business, optional cover can help protect you financially.
- Delay and missed departure: If your travel plans are disrupted, your policy can help cover extra costs caused by delays, including missed connections or changes that affect scheduled business meetings.
What usually isn’t covered?
Work travel insurance won’t cover every situation, and most policies include certain exclusions.
These typically include:
- Pre-existing medical conditions that haven’t been declared: If you don’t disclose a known medical condition when taking out your policy, any related claims may not be covered.
- Illegal activity or intentional damage: Any claims linked to illegal behaviour or deliberate actions that cause loss or damage will not be paid.
- Travel to destinations against FCDO advice: If you travel to a country or region the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises against, your cover may be invalidated.
"Business travel insurance is designed to protect work-related equipment while you’re travelling, including items such as laptops, phones, and other essential business devices. However, the level of cover can still vary between policies, so it’s important to check individual item limits to ensure your equipment is fully protected before you travel."
Types of business travel insurance
Travel insurance for business trips is available in different policy types depending on how often you travel for work and how long your trips usually last.
Single trip
Single-trip business travel insurance covers one business journey from start to finish. It’s designed for people who travel occasionally for work and only need cover for a specific trip. The policy is valid for the exact travel dates selected when you buy cover.
Multi-trip/ annual
Multi-trip (or annual) business travel insurance covers unlimited business trips within a 12-month period. It’s designed for frequent work travel and can be more cost-effective than buying separate policies for each journey. Most policies include a maximum trip duration, often between 30 and 90 days.
Long stay
Long-stay business travel insurance covers extended work trips that last longer than standard policy limits allow. It’s designed for longer business assignments or overseas projects where continuous cover is needed for an extended period abroad.
How to get cheap business travel insurance
Don’t choose a policy just because it’s the cheapest. It’s important to make sure you’re selecting a policy that offers the cover you need.
You may be able to lower your premium by:
- Comparing providers - Using Uswitch allows you to compare a range of policies side by side, helping you find the best value for the cover you need.
- Increasing your policy excess - Choosing a higher voluntary excess can reduce the cost of your premium, but make sure you could afford the excess if you need to claim.
- Bundling your trips - If you travel regularly for work, an annual multi-trip policy is often cheaper than buying several single-trip policies throughout the year.
- Choosing only the add-ons you need - Only pay for optional extras that are relevant to your trip, so you don’t add cover you’re unlikely to use.
What optional extras can I add to my business travel insurance
When you get a quote with Uswitch, you can choose from a range of optional extras to add to your policy.
These are known as add-ons and can be included for an additional cost to tailor your cover to your trip.
Here are some that may be relevant for business travel:
Winter sports insurance
If you’re travelling to a destination with skiing or snow sports and plan to take part while you’re away, your standard business travel insurance policy is unlikely to cover you. Winter sports cover can provide protection for ski-specific risks, including medical treatment for injuries on the slopes, lost or damaged equipment, and disruption caused by piste closures or poor snow conditions.
Golf insurance
Golf trips are often part of business travel, whether for networking, client meetings, or corporate events. Adding golf cover can provide extra protection for your equipment, including golf clubs and accessories, as well as cover for unused green fees if illness or injury prevents you from playing. Some policies may also include benefits such as hole-in-one cover for clubhouse celebrations.
Gadget insurance
Business travel insurance may include protection for work equipment such as laptops or mobile phones, but personal electronic devices often have lower cover limits or may not be included at all. Adding gadget cover can provide extra protection for items like tablets, headphones, and personal phones against loss, theft, or accidental damage while travelling.
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