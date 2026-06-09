What is business travel insurance and why do I need it?

Business travel insurance is designed for travel where the main purpose of the trip is work-related. This could include:

Attending conferences or events

Meeting clients or colleagues

Travelling for project work or training

It differs from standard travel insurance because it includes cover for business-related risks alongside the usual travel protection. This can include things like business equipment, work laptops, important documents, or company money.

Many standard travel insurance policies won’t cover work-related items or claims linked to business activities, such as cancelling a trip for a business reason.

Using Uswitch can help you compare policies and find cover that matches the needs of your business trip.