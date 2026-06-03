Can I get travel insurance for over 80s with pre-existing medical conditions?

Yes, you can still get holiday insurance for over 80s if you have a pre-existing medical condition - but you’ll need to declare it when applying.

As we get older, medical conditions become more common, and insurers assess risk more carefully. That’s why it’s essential to be completely honest about your health. If you don’t declare a condition, your policy could be invalid, meaning a claim may not be paid.

When getting a quote, you’ll be asked about any medical conditions you’ve been diagnosed with, as well as any treatment or medication you’re receiving. Conditions that are often covered include:

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Heart conditions

Asthma

Stroke

Declaring a medical condition may increase your premium, but it ensures you have the protection you need while you’re away.

If you’re struggling to find suitable cover, the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) can help. They provide access to a directory of insurers that specialise in covering travellers with pre-existing medical conditions.