Compare over 80s travel insurance
Find policies for single trips, annual trips, and specific holidays, including cruises, with policies designed for travellers over 80.
Compare travel insurance from up to 46 leading providers
We work with a panel of travel insurance providers to find you quotes. We'll show you the Defaqto rating for each policy, so you can be confident you're making the right decision for you. All of the insurers on our panel are regulated by the FCA, and include:
What is over 80s travel insurance?
Over 80s travel insurance is a specialist policy designed with older travellers in mind. It works much like standard travel insurance but can offer higher levels of medical cover.
It's common for standard travel insurance policies to impose an upper age limit, often around 75. Travel insurance tailored to over 80s means you can get cover without worrying about this upper age limit.
What travel insurance for over 80s covers
Here's what you can typically expect to be included on travel insurance:
- Emergency medical treatment - Can help pay for treatment if you fall ill or get injured while on holiday.
- Repatriation - Covers the cost of getting you home following an illness or accident.
- Baggage cover - Helps replace belongings if they’re lost, stolen, or damaged.
- Cancellation or curtailment - Can reimburse you if you have to cancel your trip due to an insured event, like illness or a bereavement.
- Travel disruption cover - Offers support if you miss your flight because of public transport delays or bad weather.
- Personal liability cover - Covers legal costs if you accidentally injure someone or damage their property.
- Replacement passports or travel documents - Covers the cost of replacing lost or stolen documents.
- Covid-19 cover - Can help if you need to cancel or cut short your trip because of Covid-19.
Cover limits will vary between policies. Always read policy documents carefully before purchasing to ensure you're getting the right level of cover.
How much does travel insurance for over 80s cost?
The cost of travel insurance for over-80s varies from person to person. Because insurers assess risk carefully at this age, premiums are usually higher than for younger travellers - but the exact price depends on several key factors. Comparing quotes with Uswitch is the easiest way to see what cover will cost for you.
Your age
As you get older, insurers generally see a higher chance of medical treatment being needed while you’re abroad. This increased risk is reflected in the premium.
Your destination
Where you’re travelling plays a big role in the cost. Trips to countries with expensive healthcare systems - such as the USA - tend to cost more to insure than destinations closer to home, like Europe. Long-haul travel can also increase the price.
The length of your trip
The longer you’re away, the greater the likelihood of something happening - whether that’s illness, injury, or lost belongings. As a result, extended trips usually cost more to insure than shorter holidays.
Medical conditions
If you have a pre-existing medical condition, your premium will usually be higher. This is because insurers factor in the increased chance of you needing medical treatment during your trip. The type and severity of the condition can also affect the price.
How to find the cheapest travel insurance for over 80s
As a guide, the cheapest single-trip policy for an 80-year-old with no pre-existing medical conditions travelling to Spain for 3 nights is £201.
Travel insurance for over 80s is often more expensive, as insurers see older travellers as higher risk. But there are ways you may be able to bring the cost down.
Here are some practical tips to help you find cheaper cover:
- Compare quotes
Prices can vary significantly between insurers, so shopping around gives you a better chance of finding a lower premium.
- Keep your trip shorter
Longer trips usually mean higher premiums, so shorter stays are often cheaper to insure.
- Stick closer to home
Choosing destinations nearer the UK, like Europe, can help keep your travel insurance costs lower.
- Consider a higher excess
Paying more towards a claim can reduce your premium, as long as the excess is affordable for you.
Can I get travel insurance for over 80s with pre-existing medical conditions?
Yes, you can still get holiday insurance for over 80s if you have a pre-existing medical condition - but you’ll need to declare it when applying.
As we get older, medical conditions become more common, and insurers assess risk more carefully. That’s why it’s essential to be completely honest about your health. If you don’t declare a condition, your policy could be invalid, meaning a claim may not be paid.
When getting a quote, you’ll be asked about any medical conditions you’ve been diagnosed with, as well as any treatment or medication you’re receiving. Conditions that are often covered include:
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
- Heart conditions
- Asthma
- Stroke
Declaring a medical condition may increase your premium, but it ensures you have the protection you need while you’re away.
If you’re struggling to find suitable cover, the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) can help. They provide access to a directory of insurers that specialise in covering travellers with pre-existing medical conditions.
"We understand that medical screening can feel complex, but a policy that covers your pre-existing conditions lets you focus on enjoying your holiday, knowing that emergency care abroad - which can cost tens of thousands - is covered. It helps you travel safely and confidently at any age."
How to compare over 80s travel insurance
Find quotes from leading providers in a few simple steps:
Tell us about your trip
We'll need to know where you're travelling to, how long you'll be there for, and whether you want to include anyone else on the policy.
Tell us about you
Let us know the age of anyone included on the policy. We'll also ask some questions about any pre-existing medical conditions.
Compare quotes
We'll show you a list of policies from providers that'll cover you. Compare the policy details and prices to find the one that suits you best.
Single-trip vs. annual multi-trip insurance for over 80s
If you're over 80, the right policy depends on how often you travel and how long you’ll be away. Both single-trip and annual travel insurance for over-80s are available, but there are some important differences to know.
Single trip travel insurance covers one specific holiday lasting up to 120 days, while annual travel insurance (also known as 'multi-trip') provides cover for multiple trips within a 12-month period.
|Single-trip travel insurance might be ideal if:
|Annual travel insurance might be ideal if:
|You’re only planning one holiday this year.
|You like to take multiple short trips in a year.
|Your trip is longer than most annual policies allow.
|You want the convenience of one policy covering all your trips.
|You have more complex medical conditions.
|Annual policies can be convenient and cost-effective if you travel regularly, but the age limits are often stricter than for single-trip cover. Make sure to check that your age is eligible before booking.
|You want cover tailored to one specific trip.
|Single trip policies are often easier to arrange at this age and may work out cheaper if you only travel once.
Can I buy cruise travel insurance if I’m over 80?
If you’re over 80 and going on a cruise, you’ll need to add cruise insurance to your standard travel insurance policy. This is available as an optional extra when you compare travel insurance with Uswitch. Standard policies often don’t cover the unique risks of being at sea, so this optional extra ensures you’re protected. But, it can increase the cost of your insurance.
Some cruise lines may also require passengers to have travel insurance before boarding, so this cover can be necessary both for safety and to meet booking requirements.
Cruise cover for over-80s usually includes extra protection for things like:
- Cabin confinement - Covers additional costs if you’re stuck in your cabin due to illness.
- Missed port departures - Reimburses costs if you can’t reach a port on time for insured reasons.
- Higher medical and repatriation limits - Medical care or emergency evacuation from a ship can be very expensive, so cruise add-ons usually boost the cover compared to a standard policy.
Because medical care on board or an emergency airlift can cost tens of thousands of pounds, having this add-on is highly recommended for older travellers.
Compare travel insurance quotes
Compare travel insurance for over 80s from up to 46 leading providers.
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