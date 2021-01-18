What channels are on BT TV?

Now that BT TV has partnered with Sky TV and NOW, customers have access to more TV channels than ever. Depending on the package you select, you'll be able to watch over 80 channels, including unprecedented access to all the UK sports channels in one place.
BT TV also allows for access to additional streaming platforms –– such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video –– to be added on a month-by-month basis. The new BT TV packages are available on a 24-month contract and can be bundled in with your broadband subscription.
Here are all the channels available on BT TV:
Freeview channels
Like all digital TV services, BT TV includes access to 37 freeview channels including:
- BBC (plus HD channels)
- ITV (including ITV 2, ITV 3 and ITV Be)
- Channel 4 (plus HD, +1)
- Channel 5
- Dave
- E4
- 4Music
- Five USA
- Quest
- Sky News
- Al-Jazeera (plus HD channel)
- Food Network
- QVC
- CBBC
- CBeebies
Entertainment channels
BT’s Entertainment package now includes Sky channels that can be accessed via the NOW streaming service. These include the following:
- Sky One
- Sky Atlantic
- Sky Witness
- Sky Crime
- Sky Comedy
- Sky Arts
- Gold
- Comedy Central
- Syfy
- Fox
- Discovery
- MTV
- Nat Geo Wild
- Vice
If you subscribe to this package, you'll be able to add additional channels –– such as BT Sport and Sky Sports –– on a rolling monthly basis as and when you need them. So if you only want BT Sport for UEFA games, you can subscribe during the season, cancel when there aren't any matches, and then add it back again once new matches are announced.
Movie channels
The partnership with Sky means that you can get access to Sky Cinema channels as part of your BT Big Entertainment package, which includes all the Entertainment channels as well as all specialised Sky Cinema channels, including:
- Sky Cinema
- Sky Cinema Greats
- Sky Cinema Family
- Sky Cinema Action
- Sky Cinema Comedy
- Sky Cinema Thriller
- Sky Cinema Drama
- Sky Cinema Sci-Fi & Horror
- Sky Cinema Premiere
Sports channels
BT Sport and Sky Sports have a history of divvying up the rights to major events, especially when it comes to the world of Premier League Football. Now customers will be able to watch every televised game on any of the BT Sport and Sky Sports channels, including
- BT Sport
- BT Sport ESPN HD
- Sky Sports
- Sky Sports Main Event
- Sky Sports Football
- Sky Sports News
- Sky Sports Arena
Additional streaming channels
In addition to your packaged digital TV channels, BT TV customers can add on monthly passes to other streaming services, including:
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Hayu
- NOW Kids
- NOW Cinema
- NOW Sports
- NOW Entertainment
Check out our latest BT TV deals and mix and match the perfect TV subscription.