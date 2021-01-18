What channels are on BT TV?

Now that BT TV has partnered with Sky TV and NOW, customers have access to more TV channels than ever. Depending on the package you select, you'll be able to watch over 80 channels, including unprecedented access to all the UK sports channels in one place.

BT TV also allows for access to additional streaming platforms –– such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video –– to be added on a month-by-month basis. The new BT TV packages are available on a 24-month contract and can be bundled in with your broadband subscription.

Here are all the channels available on BT TV:

Freeview channels

Like all digital TV services, BT TV includes access to 37 freeview channels including:

BBC (plus HD channels)

ITV (including ITV 2, ITV 3 and ITV Be)

Channel 4 (plus HD, +1)

Channel 5

Dave

E4

4Music

Five USA

Quest

Sky News

Al-Jazeera (plus HD channel)

Food Network

QVC

CBBC

CBeebies

Entertainment channels

BT’s Entertainment package now includes Sky channels that can be accessed via the NOW streaming service. These include the following:

Sky One

Sky Atlantic

Sky Witness

Sky Crime

Sky Comedy

Sky Arts

Gold

Comedy Central

Syfy

Fox

Discovery

MTV

Nat Geo Wild

Vice

If you subscribe to this package, you'll be able to add additional channels –– such as BT Sport and Sky Sports –– on a rolling monthly basis as and when you need them. So if you only want BT Sport for UEFA games, you can subscribe during the season, cancel when there aren't any matches, and then add it back again once new matches are announced.

Movie channels

The partnership with Sky means that you can get access to Sky Cinema channels as part of your BT Big Entertainment package, which includes all the Entertainment channels as well as all specialised Sky Cinema channels, including:

Sky Cinema

Sky Cinema Greats

Sky Cinema Family

Sky Cinema Action

Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Cinema Thriller

Sky Cinema Drama

Sky Cinema Sci-Fi & Horror

Sky Cinema Premiere

Sports channels

BT Sport and Sky Sports have a history of divvying up the rights to major events, especially when it comes to the world of Premier League Football. Now customers will be able to watch every televised game on any of the BT Sport and Sky Sports channels, including

BT Sport

BT Sport ESPN HD

Sky Sports

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports Arena

Additional streaming channels

In addition to your packaged digital TV channels, BT TV customers can add on monthly passes to other streaming services, including:

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Hayu

NOW Kids

NOW Cinema

NOW Sports

NOW Entertainment

