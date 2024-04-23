Save £5 a month watching the Premier League run-in with the NOW Broadband Sky Sports membership

As the Premier League season approaches its thrilling conclusion, football fans around the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating one of the most fiercely contested title races in recent memory. And for those craving live action and in-depth coverage of every twist and turn, now is the perfect time to sign up for a broadband package with Sky Sports access.

NOW Broadband's Super Fibre & Sky Sports Membership

For fans eager to catch every moment of this thrilling spectacle and unhappy with their current broadband provider, NOW Broadband’s Super Fibre + Sports Month Membership is available until May 2nd 2024, for £52.99 a month with a £10 set-up fee at the time of writing. This offer saves you £5 a month on your Sky Sports package by reducing the cost from £34.99 to £29.99, and it can be cancelled anytime!

It is also available on a 12-month contract, so you can switch after a year if you are unhappy with the deal. This is shorter than many other providers, who often tie you into 18 or 24-month contracts.

NOW Broadband: Super Fibre & Sky Sports Membership
Contract length: 12 Months
Download limit: Unlimited
Upfront cost: £10
Average speed: 63Mb
Per month: £52.99

If you have Sky Q, which usually costs around £30, you can get Sky Sports directly through your Sky account for an additional £22 a month at the time of writing. However, this does not include broadband and does tie you into an 18-month contract without the option of cancelling.

An example of a Sky deal that includes broadband is its Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Netflix & Superfast Broadband package, which can often cost around £60 a month and once again locks you into an 18-month contract.

NOW Broadband’s Super Fibre for just £23 a month is a fantastic opportunity to get fast broadband and access to a Sky Sports membership for a discounted price of £29.99 a month. Crucially you can cancel the Sports membership anytime if you are unhappy with the services or want to miss out on any mid-contract price rises , which can raise your bills by as much as 8.8%.

NOW is a reliable and cheap short-term option for anyone wanting to catch the crunch part of the Premier League season. NOW is a broadband and TV provider operated by Sky Group, which most recently came top of Ofcom’s least complained about broadband and pay-TV provider .

Read our how to watch the Premier League on TV guide to see all the games you can watch on TV, but some key games coming up on Sky Sports include:

Sunday 28th April- Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Friday 3rd May- Luton Town v Everton

Sunday 5th May- Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 12th May- Manchester United v Arsenal

Monday 13th May- Aston Villa v Liverpool

Tuesday 14th May- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

What is happening in the thrilling 2024 Premier League finale?

With only a handful of matches remaining, the race for the summit of English football has intensified, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool all vying for the prestigious crown. At the forefront of the race is a resurgent Arsenal, rejuvenated under Mikel Arteta's management. With a solid defensive foundation and an array of attacking talents, such as Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, the Gunners are poised to upset the established order and stake their claim to glory.

However, level on points are the formidable challengers from Merseyside, Liverpool. Under the guidance of their hero, Jurgen Klopp, in his final season as Reds boss, they are more determined than ever to reclaim the crown they lifted just a few seasons ago. Spearheaded by the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz, and Darwin Núñez, Liverpool possess the firepower to dismantle any defence in the league.

However, powerhouses Manchester City are one point behind and have played a game less. The defending champions, led by Pep Guardiola's tactical genius, have once again demonstrated their relentless pursuit of excellence as they edge closer to a record fourth Premier League title in a row.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the standings are three teams fighting to stay in the division. Luton Town are currently in danger, sitting in 18th place with 25 points, but they are in touching distance of Nottingham Forest in 17th place with 26 points and only a place higher than Everton with 30 points.

With the race for the title reaching its crescendo, football fans are in for a thrilling climax to what has been a captivating season. Who will emerge triumphant? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain— with a Now TV Sports package, you can experience every moment firsthand, making now the perfect time to sign up and be part of the action.