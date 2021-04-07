How to watch the Premier League on TV

Following a shorter than usual season thanks to COVID, the upcoming Premier League season is looking to revert to its traitional start date in the second week of August.

The 2021/22 Premier League season will conclude on 22 May 2022, with all 10 games kicking off simultaneously.

But we still have plenty of exciting matches left in the current season, and fans will be able to look forward to returning to stadiums when lockdown measures are eased for live sporting events from 17 May.

However, only a maximum of 10,000 fans will be allowed into stadiums with a typical capacity of more than 40,000. So if you're going to have to make do with watching your team on the TV instead of in the stands, here's where you can watch all the Premier League fixtures on TV.

Where can I watch Premier League football?

For the remainder of the season all televised matches will be aired on either Sky Sports or BT Sport, with a single game broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Lion's share of those matches (forgive the pun) will be on Sky Sports. There will be 21 fixtures that you can watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Then six games will be on BT Sport as well as the single match of Wolves v Burnley on BBC One.

This means that in order to watch as many Premier League games as possible, you'll need access to Sky Sports, either on Sky or via NOW.

Sky Sports Premier League fixtures

Sky TV currently has the broadcast rights to the majority of the remianing fixtures for this season, with each match being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD channels simultaneously.

Sky TV's popular Sky Sports Football package is available for those customers wishing to watch Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership games but aren’t too fussed about other sports such as cricket or golf.

Priced at £18 at the time of writing, this is a rolling monthly subscription, giving viewers the flexibility to sign up and cancel each month depending on what they'd like to watch — perfect for watching the rest of the season and unsubscribing in May.

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport, including top-flight football matches each week. You will also be able to stream matches via the Sky Go app on a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Can I watch the Premier League on NOW?

Alternatively, NOW gives you streaming access to every NOW Sports membership without signing up to a long-term contract. You can get a NOW Sports day membership for £9.99 or a six-month pass for £25 a month, at the time of writing.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport Premier League fixtures

BT Sport has secured six of the remaining Premier League matches this season.

In addition to the Premier League matches, BT Sport is the only place to watch the Champions League this 2020/21 season, as well as the Europa League. BT Broadband customers can add BT Sport to their existing contracts for an additional £15 per month.

