How to get Sky Sports

Offering exclusive broadcast rights to sports like the Premier League and English Football League matches, Formula 1 races and all four major golf championships, Sky Sports is must-see-TV for dedicated sports fans. Here’s how you can watch Sky Sports on your TV, no matter who your provider is.

Although there are other dedicated sports channels out there, Sky Sports is the go-to package for sports fans. Showcasing a wide range of national and international sports and events, Sky Sports offers unparalleled programming options for even the most avid sports enthusiasts.

Luckily for everyone, Sky makes it easy to subscribe to Sky Sports no matter which TV provider you’re with.

What’s on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports is a group of 11 sports channels, airing sports like:

Live Premier League games

English Football League games

Formula 1 races

PGA Tour

The Ashes

La Liga

Betfred Super League

World Rugby Sevens

Rugby Champions Cup

Rugby Super League

ATP World Tour

The Masters

Ryder Cup

WWE

Scottish Premiership matches

ICC Cricket World Cup

NFL games

Super Bowl

How can I watch Sky Sports?

Regardless of who your TV provider is, you can either watch Sky Sports on your TV, online through the Sky website, or via the Sky Sports app if you subscribe to the channels.

Watch Sky Sports on Sky

It’s easy to add Sky Sports to your current Sky package for an additional monthly fee, no matter what package you’re already on.

The good news is that Sky offers bundled options with Sky Cinema channels, so subscribing to Sky Sports is cheaper for customers who also subscribe to Sky Cinema.

If you're with Sky, you can also pick and choose which Sky Sports channels you want so you only pay for the sports you're interested in.

Watch Sky Sports on Virgin Media

Virgin Media has several excellent options for sports fans to get access to Sky Sports. Similar to other providers, you can add Sky Sports on its own or get it bundled together with Sky Cinema. Virgin Media also offers a sports bundle that combines Sky Sports and BT Sport.

You can add eight premium Sky Sports channels to your Virgin TV package from £31.75 a month (or add it in HD for an additional £7 extra a month). You can then also watch live sport on the go with the Sky Sports app.

Watch Sky Sports on BT

Since BT Sport is Sky's biggest competitor in the live sports arena, it used to be incredibly complicated to get access to both platforms. These days, Sky and BT have formed something of a truce, making it easier than ever for BT customers to get access to Sky Sports and vice versa.

If you're a BT customer you will need a BT TV subscription, you can then add on either the Big Sport TV package to watch Sky Sports and BT Sport whenever you want.

Watch Sky Sports on NOW TV

You can even watch Sky Sports without a TV provider by signing up to NOW TV, Sky’s standalone streaming service. With NOW TV, you can get a Sky Sports Pass on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, making it the most flexible option of all.

Watch Sky Sports online

After you’ve signed up for Sky Sports — no matter what provider you’re with — you can watch Sky Sports online through their website or the Sky Sports app, which is available for most smartphones and tablets.

Subscribers to Sky can watch Sky Sports through the Sky Go app. If you subscribe to Sky Sports through NOW TV, you can use their web player or app to watch the service, too.

Watch Sky Sports in HD

Sky Sports is available in HD and UHD/4K, but you might not be able to get it.

Sky subscribers

You can only get Sky Sports in HD if you’re subscribed to their Box Sets Bundle plan, and it’ll cost you extra. If you have the Sky Q 2TB box, you can watch Sky Sports in UHD/4k format for free, regardless of your subscription, as long as you’re signed up for Sky Sports.

Virgin Media subscribers

Sky Sports is available in HD for an additional monthly fee.

BT subscribers

Sky Sports is available in HD for an additional monthly fee.

NOW TV subscribers

The Sky Sports Pass is available in HD but access to it depends on your device and internet speed.

