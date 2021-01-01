Compare boiler and central heating cover

Types of cover

Whether you’re just looking for cheap boiler insurance, or want full cover with no excess, there’s a range of options for all budgets.

You can cover the costs of servicing and repairing your boiler or heating system for a monthly or annual fee: call-outs, parts and labour costs can all be included, depending on the type of cover you choose.

Boiler cover Covers your boiler and its controls.

24/7 call centre so you can immediately arrange a call-out for a boiler breakdown.

Optional annual service and maintenance check Boiler & central heating cover All the benefits of boiler cover. Plus + Covers radiators, pumps and flue. Boiler, central heating, plumbing & wiring cover All the benefits of boiler and central heating cover Plus + Choose whether you would like your plumbing and drains, electrical wiring or both included.

Who needs to take out boiler and central heating cover?

If you own your own home you can cover your boiler or heating system to ensure you aren't hit with a large bill if anything happens to go wrong. If you rent a property any cover should be taken out by your landlord.

What can't be covered?

There are often exemptions to boiler and heating cover, including mobile homes, commercial premises, and bedsits. Additionally, boilers may not be fully covered if they are not maintained properly with annual checks, or are over a certain age, so check any policy carefully.