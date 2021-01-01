Compare boiler and central heating cover

A working boiler and central heating system are essential in keeping your home warm and comfortable.
If your heating system breaks down, you want to be sure that you can get it fixed as quickly as possible, and in a cost-effective way. You can avoid an unexpected bill and gain peace of mind with boiler and central heating insurance or care.
Whether you’re just looking for cheap boiler insurance, or want full cover with no excess, there’s a range of options for all budgets.
You can cover the costs of servicing and repairing your boiler or heating system for a monthly or annual fee: call-outs, parts and labour costs can all be included, depending on the type of cover you choose.
If you own your own home you can cover your boiler or heating system to ensure you aren't hit with a large bill if anything happens to go wrong. If you rent a property any cover should be taken out by your landlord.
There are often exemptions to boiler and heating cover, including mobile homes, commercial premises, and bedsits. Additionally, boilers may not be fully covered if they are not maintained properly with annual checks, or are over a certain age, so check any policy carefully.
