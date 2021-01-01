 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Insulation guides

Loft or roof insulation

Find out how to insulate a loft or roof. Whether it's a loft, attic, pitched or flat roof, this Uswitch guide will help you save on your energy bills.

Read more

Cavity wall insulation and solid wall insulation

Learn about different wall insulation types - including cavity wall insulation and solid wall insulation - and find out which is right for your home with Uswitch.

Read more

Energy saving popular

Home insulation

Find out all about home insulation with this guide from Uswitch

Read more

Draught-proofing your home

Draught-proofing is a cheap way to prevent heat loss, cut your energy bills and warm up your home. Find out how to draught-proof your home and save money.

Read more

Featured insulation

Energy efficiency grants

Find out if you could get energy efficiency grants like Warm Front to help with the cost of home improvements including cavity wall and loft insulation.

Read more

Floor insulation

Floor insulation can cut your heating bills, keep your home warmer and block draughts. Find out more about floor insulation.

Read more

Insulation types

With so many different types of insulation available how do you know what is best for your property? Find out about wall, floor and loft insulation here

Read more

Window insulation and double glazing

There's more to window insulation than double glazing. Find out about professional and DIY window insulation and how it can cut your heating bill.

Read more