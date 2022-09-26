What is boiler insurance?

Boiler insurance is designed to cover the cost of calling out a Gas Safe-registered engineer to your home if your boiler stops working. It should also cover the cost of repairs – both parts and labour – in the event they’re needed. Many boiler insurance policies also include an annual boiler service.

What does boiler insurance cover?

Boiler cover typically comes in a variety of different shapes and sizes, but generally, it includes some or all of the following:

The cost of calling out a Gas Safe-accredited engineer to examine your boiler

Repairs to your boiler in case of breakdown

A contribution towards the replacement of a system if it is considered beyond repair (normally with a set limit)

Either unlimited or a set number of claims in 12 months

Annual servicing, where a qualified engineer will inspect your boiler and correct any minor issues once a year.

Your energy supplier may offer boiler breakdown alongside more general cover that spans your whole heating system (including the radiators and any external heating components such as the pump in non-combi systems), but you should compare features and prices to get the right deal for you.

Which boiler insurance is right for me?

While cost is undoubtedly a factor, your plan will ultimately depend on which boiler and heating system you have.

You should also look out for these additional limitations when choosing a policy:

Most boiler insurance will only cover repairs up to a certain amount (say £1,500), which you might want to consider in relation to the cost of replacing your current boiler.

The engineer may be limited to a specific length of time they can spend on repairing your system

You may be restricted to a set number of claims per year

Your policy may come with an excess – the amount you’ll have to pay towards the cost of any claim you make

You may have to wait a certain period after taking out your policy before you can make a claim

If you have an older boiler, you may find it difficult to find an insurer willing to offer cover. Those that do offer cover charge much higher premiums.

It's also vital that you ensure any boiler cover agreement you enter into uses qualified boiler engineers. If in doubt ask to see identification and look for the yellow triangle demonstrating that they are a member of the Gas Safe Register.

The Gas Safe Register, or Corgi as it was previously known, is the UK's official gas safety body. You should only ever allow engineers on the Gas Safe Register to work on your boiler to ensure your safety.

Make sure you check each policy carefully to ensure it offers the cover you need before choosing.

Is boiler cover worth it?

Yes, boiler cover is worth it if you prize peace of mind. You get the security of knowing a registered gas engineer is on hand should your boiler develop a fault, and with cover that includes an annual service, your system should be kept in good shape so it can operate at peak efficiency and last longer.