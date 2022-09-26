How to choose the right boiler insurance
What is boiler insurance?
Boiler insurance is designed to cover the cost of calling out a Gas Safe-registered engineer to your home if your boiler stops working. It should also cover the cost of repairs – both parts and labour – in the event they’re needed. Many boiler insurance policies also include an annual boiler service.
What does boiler insurance cover?
Boiler cover typically comes in a variety of different shapes and sizes, but generally, it includes some or all of the following:
- The cost of calling out a Gas Safe-accredited engineer to examine your boiler
- Repairs to your boiler in case of breakdown
- A contribution towards the replacement of a system if it is considered beyond repair (normally with a set limit)
- Either unlimited or a set number of claims in 12 months
- Annual servicing, where a qualified engineer will inspect your boiler and correct any minor issues once a year.
Your energy supplier may offer boiler breakdown alongside more general cover that spans your whole heating system (including the radiators and any external heating components such as the pump in non-combi systems), but you should compare features and prices to get the right deal for you.
Which boiler insurance is right for me?
While cost is undoubtedly a factor, your plan will ultimately depend on which boiler and heating system you have.
You should also look out for these additional limitations when choosing a policy:
- Most boiler insurance will only cover repairs up to a certain amount (say £1,500), which you might want to consider in relation to the cost of replacing your current boiler.
- The engineer may be limited to a specific length of time they can spend on repairing your system
- You may be restricted to a set number of claims per year
- Your policy may come with an excess – the amount you’ll have to pay towards the cost of any claim you make
- You may have to wait a certain period after taking out your policy before you can make a claim
- If you have an older boiler, you may find it difficult to find an insurer willing to offer cover. Those that do offer cover charge much higher premiums.
It's also vital that you ensure any boiler cover agreement you enter into uses qualified boiler engineers. If in doubt ask to see identification and look for the yellow triangle demonstrating that they are a member of the Gas Safe Register.
The Gas Safe Register, or Corgi as it was previously known, is the UK's official gas safety body. You should only ever allow engineers on the Gas Safe Register to work on your boiler to ensure your safety.
Make sure you check each policy carefully to ensure it offers the cover you need before choosing.
Is boiler cover worth it?
Yes, boiler cover is worth it if you prize peace of mind. You get the security of knowing a registered gas engineer is on hand should your boiler develop a fault, and with cover that includes an annual service, your system should be kept in good shape so it can operate at peak efficiency and last longer.
FAQs
Is boiler cover a type of insurance?
It depends on the policy. Some boiler cover policies are service agreements as opposed to actual insurance policies, which means they’re not regulated by the FCA. However, they’re all designed to cover the cost of calling out an engineer to assess and fix any problems with your boiler.
Why get boiler insurance?
If you'd like the security of having your boiler and central heating checked regularly and knowing that someone will come round in case of a boiler breakdown, then you should consider heating cover.
How much is boiler insurance?
That depends on the type of cover you take out, the age and type of your central heating system, and what features are offered. Prices start from as little as £2.50 a month for basic boiler breakdown cover, but you should make sure the policy covers your boiler and offers all the protection you need.
To get the best possible boiler cover at the lowest cost, use our boiler comparison tool.
How can I save on my heating bills?
You can save money on heating by draught-proofing, loft insulation and wall insulation.
Draught-proofing is the easiest and cheapest way to keep your heat inside your home. Just look for gaps and cracks around windows and doors, as well as letterboxes and chimneys for draughts. The great thing about draught-proofing is that these draughts can be stopped by a simple visit to the DIY store.
Loft insulation is slightly more complex but you may also be able to install it yourself, while wall insulation is best left to the experts. Find out more on our insulation guide pages.