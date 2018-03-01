Central heating insurance offers you the security of having your boiler and gas central heating maintained regularly and someone carrying out repairs if it breaks down.

Your own energy supplier may offer boiler and central heating cover but it's always worth comparing prices to get the right deal for you. Your individual circumstances may mean that certain types of central heating breakdown cover are better suited to your needs.

We take a closer look at boiler cover and highlight what you should look out for, what is and isn't included, and what common problems to look out for with your boiler.

What boiler and central heating cover is right for me?

Prices and what exactly is covered vary hugely. Your options will depend on the type of system you have and the extent of cover and central heating maintenance you are looking for. There are also a limited range of products for older systems. Our comparison service will show you all your options, including gas boiler insurance.

What isn't included in my boiler and central heating cover?

Again, what isn't included will depend on the kind of plan you choose. You may find that some impose limits on the amount you can claim per year/per claim, or some do not cover things such as scale damage or safety inspections and annual services. Luckily, finding this information is easy on the Uswitch boiler cover comparison service, which will allow you to compare the details of gas boiler cover plans.

Central heating service for your gas central heating boiler

If you have a standard gas boiler, you should look for central heating cover that covers some or all of the following:

Repairs to your boiler - parts and labour

A contribution towards the replacement of a system if it is considered beyond repair (normally with a limit)

A certain or unlimited number of claims in a set year

Annual service

Central heating cover for your electric boiler

If you have an electric boiler, you should look at boiler and central heating cover that includes some or all of the following features:

Central heating repairs: parts

A guaranteed service in the event of an emergency

A contribution towards the replacement of a system if it is considered beyond repair (normally with a limit)

A certain or unlimited number of claims in a set year

A helpline number

Common problems with your boiler

It's all well and good getting central heating cover but how do you know when to call the repair man, and what should you look out for with your boiler?

The most common problems with boilers is that they simply don't produce any heat or hot water, in which case it's clear that you need to call the repair man. But sometimes the problems are more subtle and harder to detect.

A clear sign that something is wrong is if the colour of your flame is not clear blue. If the flame is yellow or orange it means there's a problem and you should call the engineer.

Another clear sign is if the pressure drops or rises suddenly and you have to top up the boiler regularly. Alternatively if you can hear you boiler making strange noises it's a bad sign. Any clunking or ticking is likely to indicate a problem requiring immediate attention.

Finally you should also look out for a boiler using more gas than you think is normal. If your gas prices are creeping up but your habits haven't changed it could be a problem with your boiler.

Preventing boiler problems

Modern boilers are almost all condensing boilers which is great for our consumption as they typically use 10-20% less gas than traditional boilers. Unfortunately they also have an annoying habit of breaking down in cold temperatures, which is why boiler maintenance is so important.

Condensing boilers have a condensate pipe which often freezes, but how can you prevent this? One way is to simply leave your heating on all the time. If you have a timer and can set your heating to a very low temperature at night and when the house is empty this is a great solution.

If your condensate pipe is already frozen you can thaw it using a hot water bottle or by pouring how water on the pipe and resetting the thermostat.

If the problem is persistent you could try moving the pipe indoors, have it replaced with a wider pipe, or place insulation around your pipe.

What to watch out for with boiler cover

Like all insurance products boiler cover comes with different levels, and different sorts of things included. Some policies are capped at £1,000 for instance, so make sure you chose a policy with sufficient coverage.

If changing from one insurer to another you should also check your insurer's cancellation terms and conditions. There's nothing worse than switching to a cheaper form of coverage and then being hit with a cancellation charge.

You should also note that boiler cover is only possible if you are the owner of the home. If you rent your home, or you are a council tenant, you can't take out boiler cover.

It's also worth noting that an older boiler will be more difficult to insure. While it should be possible to get cover for an older model your choices will be more limited and the costs, inevitably, will be higher.