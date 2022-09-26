What boiler and central heating cover is right for me?

Look for policies that match both your system type and the extent of cover and central heating maintenance you need. Each policy can vary widely in price and what cover is offered, so bear this in mind. Also, note that there is a limited range of products for older systems. Our comparison service will show you all your options, including gas boiler insurance .

Central heating plans for your gas central heating boiler

If you have a standard gas boiler, look at central heating cover to see whether it offers all or some of the following:

The cost of repairs to your boiler – both parts and labour

A contribution towards the replacement of a system if it is considered beyond repair (this usually comes with a set limit of something like £1,000 or £1,500)

An unlimited number of callouts – most plans don’t put a limit on the number of callouts you can make, but note that they often come with an excess fee for each callout or repair. This is typically £50-£100 depending on the plan you choose

Annual service, which helps to ensure your boiler remains in good condition for longer.

Central heating cover for your electric boiler

Most boiler-only plans offer cover only for gas boilers, so it can be harder to find cover for an electric boiler. While some plans make it clear they only support gas boilers, others assume the boiler is gas, so unless there’s a specific reference to electric boilers being covered, you should contact the provider for confirmation before taking out a policy.

Some providers will cover your electric boiler as part of a wider central heating cover plan. When comparing cover plans, look for similar features to those offered by gas boiler insurance, including:

Central heating repairs: parts

A guaranteed service in the event of an emergency

A contribution towards the replacement of a system if it is considered beyond repair (normally with a limit)

A maximum (or unlimited) number of claims in a set year

A helpline number.

Comparing central heating cover is easy with Uswitch

As you'll see, there are lots of different boiler and central heating cover plans available to choose from. To make the decision process easier, use our boiler cover comparison service now to find a deal that matches your requirements.

Learn more about boiler care with our guides to boiler maintenance and boiler servicing .

Common problems with your boiler

It's all well and good getting central heating cover, but how do you know when to call the repairman, and what should you look out for with your boiler?

The most common problem with boilers is that they simply don't produce any heat or hot water, in which case it's clear that you need to call the repairman. But sometimes the problems are more subtle and harder to detect.

A clear sign that something is wrong is if the colour of your flame is not clear blue. If the flame is yellow or orange, it means there's a problem and you should call the engineer.

Another clear sign is if the pressure drops or rises suddenly, and you have to top up the boiler regularly . Alternatively, if you can hear your boiler making strange noises, it's a bad sign. Any clunking or ticking is likely to indicate a problem requiring immediate attention.

Finally, you should also look out for a boiler using more gas than you think is normal. If your gas prices are creeping up but your habits haven't changed it could be a problem with your boiler.

Preventing boiler problems

Your modern boiler is almost certainly a condensing boiler, which is great for your consumption as they typically use 10-20% less gas than traditional boilers. Unfortunately, they also have an annoying habit of breaking down in cold temperatures, which is why boiler maintenance is so important .

Condensing boilers come with a condensate pipe that can often freeze in sub-zero temperatures, particularly if it’s a long external pipe, so how can you prevent this? One way is to simply leave your heating on all the time. Another is to use your timer to set your heating to come on when the temperatures drop very low at night (either at a set temperature or by using the frost guard setting) or when the house is empty.

If your condensate pipe is already frozen, you can thaw it using a hot water bottle or by pouring hot (but not boiling) water on the pipe and resetting the thermostat.

If the problem persists, you could try moving the pipe indoors, have it replaced with a wider pipe, or place insulation around your pipe.

What to watch out for with boiler cover

Like all maintenance plans, boiler insurance comes with different levels of cover, and different features that vary from policy to policy. Some are capped at £1,000, for instance, so make sure you choose boiler cover with sufficient coverage.

If changing from one insurer to another, you should also check your insurer's cancellation terms and conditions. There's nothing worse than switching to a cheaper form of coverage and then being hit with a cancellation charge that wipes out the saving.

You should also note that boiler cover is only possible if you’re the owner of your home. If you rent your home or you are a council tenant, you can't take out boiler cover.

It's also worth noting that an older boiler will be more difficult to insure. While it should be possible to get cover for an older model, your choices will be more limited, and the costs will, inevitably, be higher.