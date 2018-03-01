Find the answers to common questions about boiler cover.

What details do I need to give?

The first thing you will need is your postcode and boiler type.

Using this information we can work out which plans you are eligible for and save you some money. Then, if you decide to apply, we need some additional information, including your contact and payment details.

We only ask for the information necessary for processing your application. And you don't have to worry, as our application pages are secure. Just look for the padlock symbol and the letters 'https' at the beginning of the URL.

Are there any hidden charges?

No. Our service is free and doesn't affect the price of your boiler cover. It would cost the same if you went directly to the provider, but the main thing is you compare as many providers as possible.

We make our money through the small commission we are given by certain providers for introducing you to them. But, we include all providers in your results and our commercial interests do not affect the way the plans are ranked.

How long does it take to get cover?

Comparing and applying for heating cover is quick; it should take just 10 minutes from start to finish.

Once you have completed your application, we send you a confirmation email with the details of your cover. Once your payment is processed, you are usually subject to an initial no-claims or waiting period of about 30 days. This will be specified in each plan when you compare boiler cover on our site.

If I switch my energy supplier, will I lose my boiler cover?

No. Your boiler cover is completely independent of your energy supplier, so you are free to switch your gas and electricity as often as you like. It will not affect your boiler cover at all.

What is (and isn't) covered?

What's included in your cover will depend on which plan you choose. You can get cover for just your boiler and controls or your entire heating system.

Some deals offer unlimited cover, whereas others are capped at £1,000 or £1,500, so make sure you find a deal that offers sufficient cover.

This information is highlighted in your results table, so when you compare cover you can easily see what is and isn't included.

Can I switch from my current cover?

Check the terms and conditions of your current cover before switching to a new one. Each provider will have different cancellation procedures and this could play a big role in what provider you pick.

If you pay monthly, it may be as simple as contacting your current provider to inform them you are canceling. But, if you have paid in advance, you should confirm that you'll get a refund before you take out a new policy.

Can anyone get cover?

No. Boiler cover is only available to homeowners, you can't take out cover on a rented property. It's not available on Uswitch if:

You rent your property or are a council tenant. Your landlord or the local council is responsible for your heating.

You live in a mobile home or bedsit

You have more than seven bedrooms, as your output will be too high to be eligible

You use your property commercially

Also, you will have limited choices if your boiler is more than 15 years old as some insurers won't extend boiler cover to older models that are more likely to develop problems.

Can I get cover for an old boiler?

Yes. While you no longer have to report your boiler's age, boiler cover conditions may be dependent on whether parts to repair your boiler are available..

Are all boilers and units eligible for cover?

There is cover available for most boilers and units, depending on their condition and whether parts are still available for them. You can check for yours in this list:

Conventional gas boilers

Condensing gas boilers

Combination gas boilers

Condensing combination gas boilers

Low water content boilers and system boilers

Electric storage heaters

Electric boilers

Warm air units

Solid fuel boilers

Conventional oil boilers

Condensing oil boilers

Combination oil boilers

Condensing combination oil boilers

If your boiler is more than 15 years old, you will have limited choices for getting cover.

How much can I claim?

It depends on the cover you get. Some plans provide unlimited cover, whereas others are capped at £1,000 or £1,500.

When you compare cover on Uswitch.com, the results will show you the maximum amount you can claim per year.

When can I make a claim?

Once your cover starts you usually have an initial no claim period. This is to prevent people from exploiting providers by getting boiler cover when they have an existing problem with their heating system.

