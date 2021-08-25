Satellite internet explained: is satellite broadband any good?

Read on to learn about satellite broadband, and if you could benefit from it once it becomes available to you.

To put this into perspective, you could use satellite broadband to download a two-hour HD film in around four and a half minutes, but it would take roughly 18 minutes with a speed of 64Mbps.

Notably, companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and OneWeb are revolutionising the technology right now, with satellites now able to provide internet speeds of up to 300Mbps. That’s much faster than the UK average speed, which currently stands at 64Mbps.

While a small number of UK households already use some form of satellite broadband, new upgrades to the technology and a lot of industry investment is set to make satellite internet a lot faster and more reliable.

While the rollout of full fibre means that almost all UK households should be getting significantly faster broadband speeds before the end of the decade, many rural properties are unlikely to see the benefits of this any time soon. Full fibre is both difficult and expensive to install at some of these locations, so homeowners often have to look for different types of broadband to get connected to the internet.

This is where satellite broadband could help. This is a home internet connection shared between a personal satellite dish and one of the many signal-boosting machines high above us in low Earth orbit.

For remote areas, or homes that are completely separated from neighbourhoods, a satellite broadband connection is often the answer to getting online. Some properties are just too withdrawn for providers to lay fibre cables. But satellite connections can stretch pretty much anywhere in the world (provided you have a dish to receive it).

How does satellite broadband work?

Normal communications satellites work by transmitting radio waves to antennas down on Earth. Those antennas then provide our connected devices with the signal they need to communicate, and that’s how mobile phone calls and mobile internet tasks usually happen.

These satellites have been providing the internet to a small number of isolated properties for years. But the technology is quite old now, so it’s a lot slower than almost all other types of broadband.

Thankfully, though, this is all set to change. New satellite broadband companies with a lot of money to spend have emerged onto the scene recently, promising a huge overhaul to both the speed and availability of satellite broadband.

Out with the old...

The new satellite internet technology that’s currently being introduced is expected to completely replace the older, slower system that currently exists. Led by Elon Musk’s Starlink project (a division of his company SpaceX) and European company OneWeb, these new satellites use lasers instead of radio waves to work.

What’s important to know is that both lasers and radio waves move at the speed of light, so it isn’t technically the ‘speed’ it travels that makes the difference. However, lasers move on a much higher frequency than radio waves do, so much more data can be transferred on them at any given time.

That’s why we often refer to broadband speed as ‘bandwidth’, because it’s not necessarily how fast data travels, but how much data can be transmitted at once.

This key difference is what allows Starlink and OneWeb satellites to provide much faster internet than normal communications satellites, because more data, more often, means you can do a lot more with your broadband.

How fast is satellite broadband?

So what actually are the speeds you can get from satellite broadband?

Well, while older satellites could only manage average broadband speeds similar to standard broadband (10Mbps), Starlink, OneWeb and other new satellite internet providers can occasionally reach speeds of 300Mbps.

That’s comparable to speeds you can get with fixed-line full fibre broadband, which is a significant improvement. Those speeds could future-proof a home for years, and could finally provide an ultrafast, ultra-consistent broadband connection for the UK’s most remote homes.

Satellite internet speeds have only reached this maximum level a few times so far. But as these new networks grow and become more robust, we’re likely to see numbers that high a lot more regularly.

If you were to use that connection now, however, you’ll likely see average speeds of 70-100Mbps. That’s still a very reasonable speed for almost everyone, though. It’s about average for the UK and can still cope with multiple people streaming HD video at once. So rural homes that could only manage standard broadband speeds before would still see a huge improvement in their connection.

Which satellite internet providers are in the UK?

There are a number of satellite broadband providers offering the older, slower satellite internet connection to a small number of households in the UK. But as for the new, much faster service, there are currently only two in operation. And only one of them is actually available to parts of the UK for commercial use right now.

Availability is expected to grow rapidly this decade though, so make sure to keep an eye out for where it rolls out.