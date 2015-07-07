Sky launches Talk home phone add-ons with inclusive calls to mobiles

Sky has launched a series of add-ons for home phone customers, offering inclusive calls to UK mobiles from £4 per month.

Touted as the UK’s cheapest landline service, the Sky Talk Evenings and Weekends Extra add-on features inclusive calls to UK mobiles and landlines at evenings and weekends for £4 per month. That’s on top of landline rental of £16.40 per month.

Sky has also launched three more so-called 'packs' for landline customers, as part of a gambit to boost its credentials as a quad-play telecoms and TV provider.

Sky Talk Anytime Extra is £8 per month and, as its name suggests, includes unlimited anytime calls to UK mobiles and landlines, as well as calls to 22 international destinations for 2p per minute.

Priced from £12 per month, the Sky Talk International Extra pack teams unlimited inclusive geographic landline calls to 50 worldwide destinations, with unlimited, anytime calls to UK mobiles and UK landlines.

Sky Talk Pay as You Talk completes the quartet. Aimed at the increasingly large number of people who make sparing use of their landline, this features no monthly fee and means that punters only pay for the calls they make.

Sky Talk pack & price Information Sky Talk Evenings & Weekends £4 a month

(+ £16.40 a month line rental) Inclusive calls to UK mobile and UK landline numbers at evenings and weekends .

and numbers at and . 0870 and 0845 numbers included within inclusive calls. Sky Talk Anytime Extra £8 a month

(+ £16.40 a month line rental) Unlimited inclusive calls at any time day or night to UK mobile and UK landline numbers.

day or night to and numbers. 0870 and 0845 numbers included within inclusive calls.

and numbers included within inclusive calls. Only 2p per minute to call geographic landlines in 22 popular international destinations. Sky Talk International Extra £12 a month

(+ £16.40 a month line rental) Unlimited inclusive geographic landline calls to 50 popular worldwide destinations.

inclusive to 50 popular worldwide destinations. Unlimited inclusive calls at any time day or night to UK mobile and UK landline numbers.

inclusive calls at any time day or night to and numbers. 0870 and 0845 numbers included within inclusive calls. Sky Talk Pay as you Talk £16.40 a month line rental No inclusive calls are included – you’ll only be charged for the calls you make.

Sky Talk Anytime Extra customers get 2p per minute calls to geographic landlines in:

Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Irish Republic, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and USA (also includes calls to mobiles in Canada and USA).

Sky Talk International Extra Unlimited inclusive geographic landline calls of up to an hour to:

Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Canary Islands, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Irish Republic, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal Romania, Russian Federation, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, USA (also includes calls to mobiles in Canada, Hong Kong and USA).