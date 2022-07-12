Amazon Prime Day’s biggest deals launched

It will come as a surprise to no one that some of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day are on Amazon products. The good news is that Amazon has some top-tier tech that you’ll definitely want to grab, especially at these prices.
The Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming devices available, offering HD streaming and Alexa Voice Remote controls. With the Fire TV Stick, you’ll have access to all your favourite streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney Plus and, of course, Amazon Prime Video.
You’re also able to stream live TV, news and sport with subscriptions to Eurosport, ITV Hub, Sky News and more, as well as access free TV on platforms like ITV Hub, All 4, YouTube and Pluto TV.
For just £5 more you can upgrade your streaming experience to 4K with the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote. This means you can watch breathtaking nature documentaries and cinematic movies in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+.
If you’re looking to transform your house into a smart home, you’ll need a smart speaker, and the Echo Dot with Alexa is 60% off this Amazon Prime Day. You can use it to ask Alexa questions, voice control your smart-home setup and stream entertainment – including streaming songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more.
If you prefer to listen to audiobooks on your new smart speaker, now is the perfect time to sign up for Audible. With thousands of best-sellers from biographies to fiction to self-improvement books, you’ll never run out of content to listen to.
And if you sign up by 12 July, you can try it out for three months for free.
Often, some of the biggest discounts during Amazon Prime Day are on big-ticket items like smart TVs. If you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, get yourself on Amazon Prime to find some heavily discounted devices.
The LG OLED48C16LA 48" Oled 4K TV may not exactly roll off the tongue, but it will give you a 4K, self-lit OLED screen for incredible contrast and 100% colour fidelity. It includes all the impressive features including an advanced α9 Gen4 AI processor 4K for ultimate picture & sound, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos and powerful gaming with HDMI 2.1, VRR, HFR, and Game Optimiser.
While you’re not likely to find big discounts being offered on actual consoles, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop for PS5 games and accessories.
Visit the Amazon PlayStation Store to get serious discounts on games like Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West, or grab a DualSense Pink Wireless Controller for £44.99.
Read more about Amazon Prime Day deals and offers, and then make sure you have fast, reliable broadband to keep all your new gadgets connected.
