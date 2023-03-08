Plusnet and Hyperoptic win top slots at the Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2023

With competition for customers heating up in the broadband market, Uswitch is proud to highlight which providers have gone above and beyond in the past year.

Based on a combination of customer satisfaction scores, Uswitch data and comments from a curated list of esteemed judges, the Uswitch Telecoms Awards highlight the providers that give their customers a little something extra.

Plusnet named Broadband Provider of the Year 2023

Well known for its excellent customer service, Plusnet was chosen as Provider of the Year. As part of the BT Group, Plusnet has made a name for itself by offering affordable telecoms services without skimping on service.

Broadband and Mobiles expert judge, Ernest Doku, comments, “Plusnet proved a deserving winner in this coveted category due to its value, customer service, reliability and positive sentiment among those surveyed. Fast and affordable broadband with friendly support? That'll do.”

Meanwhile, Hyperoptic was awarded the Provider of the Year title in the smaller providers category. Running on its own fibre optic network, Hyperoptic concentrates its services in large urban locations, mostly in London.

“Hyperoptic was our winner for Provider of the Year, leading the way with customer satisfaction and innovation. Now making gigabit fibre available to over one million homes, Hyperoptic is fast becoming the provider of choice across the UK.”

EE and BT awarded for best customer service and most reliable provider

EE and BT took home the awards for best customer service and most reliable provider, giving the BT Group three of the most-coveted awards. As the nation’s first and longest-operating telecoms network, BT and its subsidiaries have clearly placed a strong focus on delivering great customer service along with reliable connections that customers of BT, Plusnet and EE can rely on.

“With free and easy ways to contact from any device, comprehensive online help and support and accessibility options for hearing and speech-impaired customers, EE deservedly took the award for excellence in Customer Service.”

“BT was unbreakable in our reliability category, winning once again for its combination of customisable home internet controls and high-quality routers, all backed up by the power of the EE mobile network with Hybrid Connect.”

NOW and Virgin Media take the title of the Best value for money and most popular broadband provider

NOW retains its title as Best Value for Money Broadband Provider for the second year in a row. From its humble beginnings as Sky’s alternative affordable streaming service, NOW has made a name for itself in the telecoms market when it comes to flexibility and great value for money.

“Fresh from winning the category in 2022, NOW claims the value for money crown once again. Offering affordable, reliable broadband packages and flexible TV add-ons, it continues to be a great balance of price point and possibilities for Uswitch customers.”

Meanwhile, Virgin Media – known for its lightning-fast speeds and comprehensive broadband, phone and TV packages – takes the award for Most Popular Broadband Provider 2023.

“With fast speeds, wide ultrafast coverage and the pairing with O2 to add a unique value proposition in VOLT, Virgin Media takes its place as Most Popular Broadband Provider for Uswitch.”

London’s Community Fibre is officially the UK’s Best Alternative Network

A relative newcomer to the telecoms market, Community Fibre launched its full fibre broadband services to a few London boroughs back in 2013. Now en route to connecting to 2.2 million London homes by the end of 2024, Community Fibre’s uncomplicated and transparent pricing and packages have made it the favourite alternative network of 2023.

“This London-based provider is connecting the capital with ultrafast broadband, as well as delivering a genuine social impact. Customers loved their combination of keen prices and transparency, beating rivals by making price rises clear.”

Disney Plus wins Best TV Content

Following in the footsteps of Netflix and Amazon Prime, the popularity of Disney Plus has grown exponentially since its launch. As the official home of unrivalled exclusive content, Disney Plus is now a household name.

“Take an unrivalled library of animated content spanning its own 99-year history, add the Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars universes and a slate of award-winning original shows and it's clear why Disney+ was the runaway winner for Best TV Content.”