Fibrus broadband deals
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Some of our best broadband deals - July 2026
- Fibrus Full Fibre 150159Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Fibrus Full Fibre 1000982Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Fibrus Full Fibre 500518Mbpsaverage UK speed*
About these results
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Who is Fibrus?
Fibrus is a full fibre (FTTP) altnet broadband provider operating across Northern Ireland and Cumbria. It builds and runs its own fibre network rather than relying on one of the larger national networks such as Openreach.
The company particularly focuses on bringing faster broadband to rural and hard-to-reach areas, but it still has around 40% of coverage across all Northern Ireland premises. It’s also Government-backed through the Project Gigabit scheme – awarded in Cumbria and Northern Ireland – bringing gigabit-capable broadband to premises across both regions.
Key features of Fibrus broadband
- 100% full fibre broadband
Fibrus supplies fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections, which are faster and more reliable than the copper cables your home can already get
- Own network infrastructure
Fibrus builds and runs its own network. It sometimes shares existing Openreach infrastructure to speed up deployment, but remains a completely separate network
- No mid-contract price rises
Your monthly price stays fixed for the length of your contract
- Amazon eero router included
Fibrus packages include the award-winning Amazon eero router
- Free installation
Fibrus doesn’t charge for standard set-up and installation
- Government-backed network build
Fibrus has been awarded Project Gigabit contracts in Northern Ireland and Cumbria
Which areas does Fibrus cover?
Fibrus is primarily a Northern Ireland broadband provider, with coverage available across parts of the region and a focus on more remote locations. Areas include Antrim, Ballymena, Magherafelt, Omagh, Enniskillen and Larne.
Fibrus also operates in parts of Cumbria, where it’s rolling out full fibre broadband across selected towns and rural areas, including parts of Carlisle, Workington, Whitehaven and Kendal.
Availability varies by postcode, so be sure to check using our broadband postcode checker. If your property isn’t covered yet, you can register your interest with Fibrus.
What speeds and packages does Fibrus offer?
There are three main full fibre packages with Fibrus offering varying broadband speeds:
- Full Fibre 150: average download speed of 159Mbps and upload speed of 34Mbps
- Full Fibre 500: average download speed of 518Mbps and upload speed of 104Mbps
- Full Fibre 1000: average download speed of 982Mbps and upload speed of 310Mbps
Prices vary, but Fibrus’ entry-level deals often start under £20 a month, with its fastest packages around £30. This can make it cheaper than some larger providers, especially if you only need broadband. Fibrus contracts available through Uswitch last 18 months.
Fibrus doesn’t currently offer TV bundles, but you can add Fibrus Talk, a digital voice over internet protocol (VoIP) home phone service with unlimited UK and Ireland calls, for £9.99 a month.
Does Fibrus have mid-contract price rises?
Fibrus offers ‘no surprise’ pricing, which means your monthly broadband price is fixed for the length of your contract and shouldn’t see any mid-contract price rises during the minimum contract term.
This is different from many larger broadband providers, which often apply yearly price rises while you’re still in contract.
What contracts does Fibrus offer?
You can find different contract lengths depending on how you sign up. There’s an 18-month option if you sign up through Uswitch, or 12- and 24-month contracts if you sign up directly through Fibrus.
Longer contracts usually offer the best monthly price, but shorter terms can be a good option if you rent or simply want more flexibility. A 12-month contract typically costs around £5 extra per month per package.
If you cancel before your minimum term ends, early termination fees apply. Fibrus calculates the fee based on the remaining rental due between your cancellation date and the end of your contract.
What router does Fibrus provide?
Fibrus includes an Amazon eero router with its full fibre packages. Eero is a mesh Wi-Fi system, designed to spread a stronger signal throughout the home instead of relying on a single router in a single room.
You set up and manage your Wi-Fi network in the eero mobile app, where you can create profiles, set up guest connections and manage parental controls.
Fibrus’ 500 and 1000 packages also include a Total Home Wi-Fi Guarantee, providing two eero routers for better coverage throughout your home.
Is it easy to switch to Fibrus?
Switching to Fibrus shouldn’t be a problem. With One Touch Switch, you simply sign up with Fibrus, who will then manage the switch for you, including telling your current broadband provider to end their connection with you. If you switch to Fibrus before your current contract ends, Fibrus currently covers up to £400 of any early termination fees.
If your property is already connected to the Fibrus network, setup may be completed remotely. If not, Fibrus will arrange a free standard engineer installation for a date and time that suits you.
The average setup and activation time is generally 10 days for urban properties and 20 days for rural properties, although network issues can cause delays.
How to contact Fibrus
You can contact Fibrus in several ways. By phone, call 028 9099 3230 if you live in Northern Ireland or 080 0099 1111 if you live in Great Britain. Its customer service team operates Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
You can also contact the provider by live chat or WhatsApp through the Fibrus website. If you’re an existing customer, you can simply log in through My Fibrus to manage your account.
If you want to make a complaint, you should contact Fibrush directly first. If your complaint remains unresolved after eight weeks, you can escalate it to the Communications Ombudsman.
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